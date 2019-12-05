The television antenna atop Mount Mansfield has been fixed, restoring over-the-air broadcasts for the NBC and CBS TV stations in Burlington.
The repairs took unusual and extraordinary cooperation among TV stations that are normally fierce competitors.
Here’s an explanation from the Vermont Association of Broadcasters, which had a ringside seat:
On the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 19, the WCAX-TV and WPTZ-TV antenna on the transmission tower at the top of Mount Mansfield unexpectedly caught fire and was damaged beyond repair. The fire damage resulted in WCAX and WPTZ losing the ability to transmit their broadcast signals.
Despite the fact that the two stations are direct competitors, local teams from CBS affiliate WCAX and NBC affiliate WPTZ, as well as their national parent companies, Gray Media and Hearst Television respectively, immediately started working together with the shared objective of getting a temporary antenna operational so they could get back on the air.
Tower crews from GTI and RF engineers from Dielectric were at the tower site within a day to assess the damage. But subzero wind chills and inches of rime ice buildup on the structures put these two competing stations into a position where they had no choice but to ask for help from their other television competitors, Fox affiliate WFFF-TV and ABC affiliate WVNY-TV.
Fully knowing the competitive advantage this would have afforded them, WFFF-TV and WVNY-TV, as well as their national parent company Nexstar Media, chose to put the public interest first. They immediately allowed WCAX and WPTZ to use WFFF and WVNY’s tower, also located on Mount Mansfield, to set up a temporary antenna.
Despite the Thanksgiving holiday and extreme weather, the team mobilized, installed the replacement antenna and got both WCAX and WPTZ back on the air by Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m., just in time for the snowstorm that pushed across the southern half of Vermont that night.
“When the fire first occurred, the local stations reached out to each other to offer assistance and find ways to work together. It’s hard to imagine other industries where the commitment to serving the public outweighs individual business concerns, but that is who broadcasters are, and the response of our local broadcast community shows we place our viewers’ needs before everything else,” said WCAX General Manager Jay Barton.
“The cooperation we received from fellow broadcasters was impressive,” said Justin Antoniotti, the general manager of WPTZ and WNNE, who had two stations off the air. “While we are often competitors, this event is a reminder: As broadcasters, we are united by our responsibility to serve the public. The public is better served with all stations back on the air. Restoring our over-the-air signals means more people are getting news and weather information that can be lifesaving.”
Antoniotti also praised “the tower crew and engineers who did the work in challenging conditions. They faced high winds, snow and ice and still managed to get the work done quickly and safely.”
Alexander von Lichtenberg, general manager of WFFF and WVNY, said his stations and Nexstar Media “were glad to help WCAX and WPTZ when the antenna fire knocked them off the air, just as they cooperated and assisted us to serve our viewing community when we needed their help several years ago.”
•••
Stowe Fire Chief Kyle Walker said Nov. 17 was a foggy day, and when the initial call came in, it was that the tower’s control building was on fire.
Walker said a crew of six responded, and were given a lift up the Toll Road by Stowe Mountain Resort’s mountain operations team in one of their groomers capable of carrying several passengers.
He said his crew “didn’t do a whole lot” up on the mountain, other than respond and assess the situation to make sure no one was injured or in danger. He said he didn’t think the building was manned year-round anymore.
“It’s very inaccessible, and no water nearby,” Walker said. “You don’t really want to spray” a TV tower, either.
“This isn’t your normal antenna,” he said. “This is enormous.”
— Tommy Gardner