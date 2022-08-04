Assistant judge Madeline Motta of the Lamoille Superior Court has been appointed to the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee, a statewide committee created by H.711, the opioid settlement bill passed by the Legislature this year.
The committee is tasked with making recommendations regarding remediation spending from the Opioid Abatement Special Fund. The fund is made up of Vermont’s portion of the $26 billion nationwide settlement with McKesson and Cardinal Health as well as another opioid distributor, AmerisourceBergen Corporation.
In addition, a settlement was reached with Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. Vermont share of the national settlement is approximately $65 million, which is to be disbursed over an 18-year span.
The advisory committee is composed of the state’s health commissioner; a member each from the state Senate and House; an assistant judge, health care providers; two people who lived through the experience of opioid use; and representatives from municipalities.
