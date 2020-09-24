A Morrisville resident has been named president of the Vermont State Employees’ Association.
Aimee Towne will succeed an outgoing Dave Bellini.
A 20-year state employee, Towne works as a contracts and grants administrator in the Department for Children and Families’ Economic Services Division. Earlier, she worked at the Department of Liquor Control.
“I am very pleased to have been elected to this very important position — and at this very important time,” said Towne. “My family and I were so excited to see the election results.”
She said her main goals include uniting the membership around the fights over the state budget crisis, ongoing COVID-19 health and safety concerns, the continued privatization of state services and funding for state colleges.
Towne is no stranger to the association’s internal and external workings, having served in just about every role in her 20 years of state service. Recently, she was the elected first vice president, where she headed the union’s largest governing body for five years.
