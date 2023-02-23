The Walgreens Pharmacy in downtown Morrisville will close its doors for good on March 21 amid ongoing state scrutiny.
Making use of a professional conduct law passed in 2020, the office recommended that the Vermont Board of Pharmacy should discipline or even refuse to relicense Walgreens — the second largest chain in Vermont and the second largest nationally.
The Walgreens on Congress Street in Morrisville saw two unannounced closures in 2020 followed by 14 different closures between May 2021 and February 2022, according to the office.
The unsafe conditions due to inadequate staffing levels cited as a systemic problem common to many Walgreens specifically hit the Morrisville location in Spring 2021, and there was no pharmacist manager overseeing the heavy workload during that time either.
As COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out, only a single pharmacist aided by a pharmacy technician was administering up to 70 vaccines a day while managing regular pharmacy work.
A safe containing schedule II-controlled substances was found ajar one day in April, and pharmacy staff also found a drug that should’ve been kept in this safe on the main shelves. Pharmacists also reported that the amount of pharmaceuticals in stock was not being tracked accurately.
During this time, the pharmacist manager of the Morrisville store asked to be reassigned to a floating position. He had been unable to keep up with required schedule II drug inventories and blamed the punishing workload. He confessed he sometimes left the safe door open.
In general, the office alleged that, between July 2020 and April 2022, Walgreens locations across Vermont were closed for a total of 325 days due to staffing issues, not counting the days they were partially closed.
Walgreens pushed back against these allegations and questioned the number of days closed in a document filed in their defense last August, as the Bennington Banner first reported.
Through a spokesperson, Walgreens declined to address whether the Morrisville location’s closure is related to the state’s ongoing scrutiny.
“As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations,” spokesperson Fraser Engerman. “When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers.”
The Office of Professional Regulation did not respond to a request for comment on the Morristown Walgreens’ imminent closure.
A brand-new pharmacy is soon to open to the public in Stowe with another planned pharmacy in the wings, but starting at the end of March, the Kinney Drugs and CVS pharmacy staked out on opposing sides of Route 15 at Morrisville Plaza will have to pick up the slack.
A Walgreens remains open in Hardwick, but it too was singled out by the state, who alleged similar problems of understaffing and, in one instance, alleged it was closed during regular hours during a late February snowstorm, which prevented a father from obtaining his son’s vital medication.
