The Village of Morrisville held its annual meeting Monday, postponed from earlier in the year and recapping a 2020 for the books.
Morrisville Water & Light general manager Penny Jones noted in her annual report that the utility did not implement any rate increases for water, sewer or electric services last year and still saw positive net financial positions for all three departments.
Other notable events last year:
• The village sold a parcel of land — less than .25 acres — on Bridge Street to developer Graham Mink for $20,000, and will put $17,000 of that into a fund for special beautification projects in the village.
• The water department installed a new security gate at one of its wells, completed required inspections of two of its reservoirs and began refurbishing the exterior of the larger one, located on Center Road. The water department also upgraded a water line servicing Fairwood Parkway East to help with quality and fire hydrant flow.
• The sewer department addressed the aging sewer line under Upper Main Street and a root intrusion under Copley Avenue with modern pipe lining technology that allows the utility to repair the pipes overnight instead of spending weeks digging up the streets.
• The sewer department also reports it got a handle on the wastewater treatment plant’s solid waste load, which had in recent years gotten higher than expected. The utility is expected to implement new rates for high-strength waste producers, something that was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
• The electric department installed a trash rake at the Cadys Falls Dam, which allows the utility to remove debris from the dam and allow better flow of water.
• The utility spent much of the past year trying to figure out what to do with its dam on the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park. The state Agency of Natural Resources wants conditions on the dam that will force the utility to reduce the amount of energy produced by 30 percent, according to the annual report.
“The new conditions make the Green River Dam uneconomical to operate,” the report states. “Said more plainly, operating the dam under the new conditions would cost each and every MW&L ratepayer money — something we are not willing to do.”
At Monday’s annual meeting, attended by 43 people, the voters also approved raising $11,076 in taxes to fund the village’s general government operating expenses.
The trustees dedicated this year’s annual report to two long-serving employees — lineman Ed Cote and former general manager Craig Myotte.
Cote worked for the utility for 30 years, becoming an apprentice lineman in 1998 and completing that apprenticeship in 2002. Among Cote’s career highlights were sorties to places wracked by Mother Nature, such as Swanton for the ice storm of 1998; Hurricane Frances in Florida in 2004; and the Christmas storm of 2008 in Holden, Mass.
Trustees remarked on Cote’s chainsaw skills and his dedication to hanging holiday banners and flags and decking the halls to make sure the village looked festive.
According to the annual report, “In his well-earned retirement you can find Ed haying, sugaring, beekeeping and growing his orchards. And if Gordon Lightfoot ever tours again, you’ll find Ed at his concert.”
Myotte retired after 14 years as general manager of Morrisville Water & Light.
Among his highlights at the utility were overseeing a rebuild of the electric substation on Trombley Hill road and the construction of three large-scale solar projects; overseeing the rebuild of three hydroelectric units; and construction of the then-new wastewater treatment facility.
Myotte also “worked tirelessly” on the utility’s hydro license renewal before the utility locked horns with the Agency of Natural Resources over the Green River Reservoir dam, an issue that remains unresolved.
Jones was Myotte’s successor — after working under him during his tenure — and she noted in her report that 2020 was a historic time to take charge.
“I know I never dreamed that I would be figuring out how Morrisville Water & Light should respond to a global pandemic when I took over the general manager role,” Jones wrote. “But every single day I am reminded of the strength, kindness and understanding of our community. I am so proud of the fact that MW&L remained committed to meeting our customers’ expectations, even when our office was closed to the public. We remained fully dedicated to keeping our customers and employees safe while keeping the lights on and the water running during these unprecedented and unsettling times.”
