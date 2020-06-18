For the second Sunday in a row, Morrisville got REAL.
A silent vigil organized by the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL) drew scores of people who lined both sides of Main Street holding all manner of signs pushing for inclusivity and illustrating the far-reaching sentiment that Black Lives Matter, three weeks after the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murder.
The vigil was the culmination of a second Sunday Drive Against Racism, which took cars on a long loop of Stowe, starting at the elementary school, going through Moscow, past the high school, and back down Mountain Road to the village. Then, it was on to Morrisville.
The Sunday before, June 7, the drive brought 200 cars through Morrisville village.
Sunday’s event was peaceful, with scant police presence — no mean feat, since the police department is only a hundred feet from where the vigil participants took a knee for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. That’s how long the Minneapolis officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck, as Floyd said repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe, before perishing.
There were reports of a sole skinny white man slowly walking past the protesters holding a piece of cardboard with a swastika, smoking what appeared to be a joint or a rolled cigarette — this reporter saw him only from behind and didn’t ask for his thoughts.