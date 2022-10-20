The Vermont Agency of Transportation is back at the drawing board after a long-promised effort to find a replacement operator at the Morrisville-Stowe airport fizzled out.
Since its last fixed-base operator, Stowe Aviation, departed the airport in April, it has been wholly state-operated and dormant.
The absence of an operator — compounded by the absence of a fuel farm removed for a federally-funded runway expansion in the spring of 2021 that still hasn’t been replaced — has fueled tenant departures and created an aura of uncertainty around the airport.
Though the agency hoped to install a new operator in June, protracted negotiations with Eastern Airlines, a Pennsylvania-based flight provider, ended this month without an agreement.
Agency of Transportation assistant director Trini Brassard cited a “lack of competition” and a bid that had “some challenges” as the reasons behind the denial. The agency wants to give other parties a chance to submit proposals and give the airline a chance to “clean up their submittal.”
Eastern Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.
Responses to the renewed request for proposal are due in November and the process will likely stretch long past that. The fuel farm is also still on a nebulous timeline, with supply chain issues blamed for the endless wait for all the parts required for its assembly.
Stowe Aviation, run by Russ and Toni Barr, ended its eight-year tenure after the state refused to cooperate with the Barrs’ attempt to handoff control to Stowe Mountain Aviation — a related venture run by Miami millionaire and Stowe resident David Mendal, CVS pharmacy CEO Jon Roberts and others — and opted instead to call in debts the Barrs allegedly owed and open up operation of airport to a bidding process.
Mendal and Roberts had promised to invest a considerable amount of their own capital in improving the airport, though never provided the state with a business plan or enough information about their plans to satisfy the state. The group declined to participate in the open bidding process, claiming it would be too onerous and time consuming.
After seeing what he characterizes as the airport’s decline and a request for proposal process that did not yield a new operator, Roberts feels vindicated.
“If they went out to RFP, we weren’t going to be able to participate, because we felt like the downtime would put that airport further behind them where it already was,” he said. “You heard their side of the story, and it’s played out, I think, more like our side of the story in that they’re going to have a hard time finding somebody to run that airport.”
Operation problems
The Stowe-Morrisville Airport is in a prime location due to its proximity to two major Vermont ski resorts but its size and the unlikeliness of a physical expansion — it’s surrounded by wetlands — constrict the possibilities of its use. Roberts believes an operator could break even at best, and he and Mendal were willing to take it on out of their pure passion for aviation.
Roberts has now left the airport behind and said his experience with the Agency of Transportation has him considering selling his home in Stowe.
David Whitcomb, who was the airport’s operator for decades until the Barrs took over the lease, believes the profit possibilities of the airport are limited for many of the same reasons Roberts does. But for years, Whitcomb ran a sustainable yet modest flight school and glider operation on its runway.
Whitcomb claimed he was pushed out by the Barrs, who were assisted in the process by the state in 2014. He had been promised compensation from money raised through the EB-5 program, a development program that the Barrs themselves also relied upon for planned airport improvements. Then the EB-5 program came under intense scrutiny surrounding fraud at Jay Peak Resort and a planned biomedical facility in Newport, and neither party received their promised payout.
Whitcomb also said he was unaware of a bidding process when Stowe Aviation took over operations.
According to Brassard, the agency held a bidding process to replace him but after a few rounds a qualified party never stepped forward. Stowe Aviation submitted a business plan and worked with agency staff before becoming the airport’s operator.
Bad to worse
“Deteriorating from bad to worse.”
That’s how Robert Burley — an U.S. Air Force veteran with half a century of experience in the aviation field, a former tenant and a residential neighbor to the runway — described current conditions at the Stowe-Morrisville Airport.
Burley has anecdotally observed from his home a drastic decrease in traffic in and out of the airport.
He cited the long absence of the fuel farm as the driving factor in the drop-off and alienation of airport users. He also accused the state of putting any potential operator at a disadvantage for successfully running a business at the airport due to the requirements demanded in the request for proposal process.
Brassard consistently downplays the importance of fixed-base operators in the actual functioning of an airport. Operators can make money through fueling, maintenance work on aircraft, flight schools, charter flights, aircraft rental and other activities associated with the airport, but they also only “assist” in the operation of a facility that the agency governs.
Burley decamped to the Northeast Kingdom International airport in Newport after what he called “unpredictable security” at the Morristown-Stowe Airport.
“I’m a national officer and member of several aviation organizations that do some critical work throughout the country. I can’t afford to be associated with an airport where I can’t get dependable maintenance and dependable fuel,” Burley said.
But Dr. Bob Arnot, a national media personality and Stowe resident, has been based out of the airport since 1976 and still sees much to recommend it.
“The (Morrisville-Stowe Airport) is really New England’s finest jewel among small airports,” he said in an email. “Three terrific approaches, new runway paving and taxiway. Great markings, lighting, approach lighting. Really amazing. In bad weather, the approaches can often be better at Stowe than Burlington.”
Arnot acknowledged it’s been tough going without a fixed-base operator and a fuel source, but also said the state was working hard to solicit a second set of bids and has been expanding a great deal of effort to make the airport’s hangar continue to work for pilots, for which he was appreciative.
Arnot expressed his hope that a new operator would be installed soon, but according to Brassard, the agency is willing to wait it out until someone qualified is found.
“VTrans would like to find a (fixed-base operator) that will work for each of the airports,” she said. “However, we will not make a quick decision and place someone that is not a fit into an airport just to have a body there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.