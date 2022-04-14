Stowe Aviation has flown the coop at Morrisville-Stowe Airport, leaving behind an empty tarmac, unrealized dreams and no fuel for visiting pilots.
While the state of Vermont continues to run it, Stowe Aviation had been an integral part of the high hopes surrounding the small airport nestled between Lamoille County’s two largest towns since rehabilitation in 2014.
The aviation company’s contract ended Friday, though its managers apparently tried to hand off operations at the airport to another entity. Instead, the Vermont Department of Transportation opted to go through the more conventional process of putting out a request for proposals from bidders looking to become the airport’s new fixed-base operator.
“Unfortunately, this transpired by the refusal of the state to consent to the transfer of the Stowe Aviation lease to a strategic partner committed to maintaining a high level of service while investing in a build-out of further improvements at the airport,” said Toni Barr, who along with her husband Russell, presided over Stowe Aviation, in a statement. “Stowe Aviation had no choice but to discontinue its operations and cease further investment. The airport is now run by the state.”
Trini Brassard, an assistant director at the department, minimized the role that Stowe Aviation played at the airport.
While the company did staff the airport, the facility will remain fully functional and open for all flights, commercial and private. Visitors will just have to arrange their own rental cars. There also won’t be any fuel for visiting planes — at least in the short term.
The Federal Aviation Administration funded $1.5 million in construction last summer to extend taxiing space at the airport, which required that the fuel station be removed.
Citing supply chain issues affecting every aspect of construction, Brassard said pilots won’t be able to fuel up at the airport anytime soon, with no firm timetable and only a tentative plan to have the fueling station replaced this summer.
Stowe Aviation was bringing in fuel trucks to help pilots refuel, a service for which the state had reimbursed them, Brassard said, but the state will not continue this practice.
High hopes
The Barrs took over operations at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport after $4.4 million in mostly federal aviation administration money rehabilitated the runway.
The inspiration to operate the airport came from the couple’s son, Harrison Barr, who was the first to land a plane after the runway was refurbished.
Stowe Aviation touted the airport as one of the busiest in Vermont and as an important part of the county’s potential growth.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebrating its opening in 2014, former Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin called the airport an “example of where we got it right in a public-private relationship.”
An additional $20 million was planned for projects funded through a combination of public and private money, including a new terminal, a U.S. Customs office, a cafe, a charter service offering direct flights to major cities throughout the Northeast, the hiring of a professional aircraft company and a flight training academy.
Stowe Aviation said at the time it hoped to raise the $20 million through the EB-5 process, which ostensibly allowed immigrants to obtain green cards by investing at least $500,000 in projects that create at least 10 jobs.
The Barrs withdrew from the EB-5 program in 2017 after it became embroiled in a securities fraud investigation into developers at Jay Peak Resort, according to VTDigger.
Russell Barr said he had once hoped to raise $14 million from 28 immigrant investors but had managed to attract just four investors to the project.
Barr blasted the EB-5 program at that time and praised the Department of Transportation for supporting Stowe Aviation’s development of the airport.
But for now the department will run the airport alone, at least until another operator hopes the airport can take off again.
