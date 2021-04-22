The Morrisville-Stowe State Airport, a local travel hub that accommodates small commercial and private flights, has finally implemented renovations made possible by a $1.5 million award last summer from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The airport, one of 10 state-owned airports, was called “one of our busiest airports used by local pilots as well as visitors from out of state,” according to a joint statement by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Patrick Leahy last year.
It closed April 5 with plans to reopen in June with 250 additional feet of pavement at each end of the current runway and partial parallel taxiway construction that will provide an extra 500 feet for use on departures.
Toni Barr, along with her husband Russell, runs operations at the airport as Stowe Aviation LLC. The couple took over operations at the airport in 2014 with the help of a $27 million public-private upgrade. They first saw potential in the neglected airport when their son Harrison began to learn to fly at the age of 14.
According to Douglas White, a lifelong flying enthusiast and member of the governor’s Vermont Aviation Advisory Council, these new safety improvements will contribute to the ongoing capacity of the airport and grow its capacity for commercial and private traffic.
“As the airport gets busier, these parallel taxiways are primarily a safety feature that allows the airplanes to taxi up and not have to do what we call ‘back taxiing’ on the runway,” he said.
To White, what was less than a decade ago a simple landing strip adjoining Route 100 is becoming more and more a dominant player in Lamoille County’s tourist trade. In addition to the recent FAA funding, he expects future funds will help to shore up airport capacity and safety, alongside new amenities such as hangers to house airplanes.
“The commercial traffic is a great thing because it gets groups of people coming at the same time, and the economic drivers of private aircraft are bigger than people can see,” he said. “People look at private airplanes as a luxury, but at the same time they also bring a lot of people to our area.”
According to Barr, renovations making use of this grant money were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed as soon as the weather allowed.
The airport is scheduled to be closed for 68 days with a scheduled reopening date of June 12, though the timetable is variable. Aside from the pandemic, the main determining factor for the schedule was weather; construction started as soon the temperatures rose.
“This airport is an economic engine for the region,” Barr said. “We’re getting this done because we’re a busy airport and the FAA noticed.”
