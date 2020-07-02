A plethora of paving should be coming to Morristown later this year. The town is currently accepting bids to pave several streets and roads, mostly on the north end of town just off Brooklyn Street.
Northgate Avenue will be fully rebuilt and repaved, Town Administrator Dan Lindley said, between Brooklyn Street and Munson Avenue.
Existing pavement on Munson Avenue will be ground down and that street will also be repaved, while all of Harrel Street will be resurfaced.
Across town the section of Morristown Corners Road between Cadys Falls and Stagecoach roads will be repaved. Town officials had also planned to repave the section of Stagecoach Road between Morristown Corners and Cadys Falls Road this year as well, but that work has been postponed.
“The (select) board looked at what they wanted to get done,” Lindley said, and that project was further down the list. The decision was also partly influenced by the fact that Stagecoach Road is serving as the main alternate route for commuters while the overhaul and repaving of Route 100 between Stowe and Morristown takes place this summer.
“We wanted to keep that alternate route open,” Lindley said. The town has $275,000 in the current budget to pay for the paving that will occur later this year; $190,000 was included in the budget that voters approved in March and the additional $85,000 are leftover funds from previous paving budgets.
Mud City Loop
The job of installing a culvert on Mud City Loop that will allow for the road to be reopened has been awarded to Dale E. Percy, Inc. of Stowe.
Percy had the low bid for the project at $129,000.
Other bidders for the work included G.W. Tatro of Cambridge at $149,555 and Walker Construction of Waterbury at $155,250. A trio of Morristown businesses also submitted bids; CCS bid $176,000, N.A. Manosh bid $243,000 and Blow & Cote bid $278,729.
Lindley said the large differences in the bid amounts were largely due to very different costs for different line items.
“It was very much apples-to-apples,” Lindley said, which was why the board went with the low bidder.
The pre-fabricated box culvert that Dale Percy will install on Mud City Loop is being built by New Hampshire-based Concrete Systems Inc. at a cost of just over $110,000. Lindley said there is no firm date yet for Percy to install the culvert, but he thinks it should be delivered to the town some time in July.
“The earlier the better,” he said. The new box culvert has to be installed this construction season, Lindley said; that timeline was a prerequisite laid out in the request for proposals for the job.
“We’re shooting for the fall at the latest,” Lindley said. The portion of Mud City Loop, which is in fact a loop, where the new box culvert will be installed has been closed since November, when a Halloween storm revealed major structural issues with the existing culvert. It will remain closed until the box culvert is in, Lindley said.
Other business
Here’s a look at other recent business the Morristown Select Board has undertaken.
• The board officially approved a $135,465 contract with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for dispatch services from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
The contract is built into the annual budget for the town and will be paid in quarterly installments.
• The board approved a letter of support for a conservation easement to be placed on nearly 175 acres of the Valcour Farm on Randolph Road.
• The board approved the removal of Frank Holiber from the Morristown Emergency Medical Services roster.
• The board approved a minor land-swap agreement with rk Miles; the town and business have swapped two tiny parcels near Oxbow Riverfront Park, just off Portland Street.
