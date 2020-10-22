Morristown is lending a helping hand to businesses struggling to get by during the pandemic.
Through its Morristown Development Fund, the town is making $50,000 available to local businesses in the form of 20 economic relief grants.
Community Development Coordinator Tricia Follert helped launch the initiative after seeing that several other Vermont towns, including Hartford and Woodstock, were doing something similar.
“I knew the Morristown Development Fund had some cash in it, and I thought this would be a really good way to assist some businesses,” Follert said.
Aid to struggling local businesses is even more critical as fall steams along toward winter, meaning businesses like restaurants will soon move customers back inside after months of offering expanded, socially-distanced outdoor dining.
A main goal of the grant program is to help businesses make upgrades and improvements that will make for safer indoor encounters between staff and customers, Follert said.
“Whatever they need to do, renovations, updates, upgrades, to keep their business doors open,” Follert said.
Each grant will be $2,500, and while that’s not a huge amount of money Follert hopes it will help businesses perform simple tasks like installing Plexiglas or other COVID-related safety improvements.
“It felt like a really good use of MDF funds,” Follert said. She and former town clerk MaryAnn Wilson, who sits on the board that oversees the development fund, worked on the initiative for quite some time before presenting it to the Morristown Selectboard for approval, which was granted Oct. 5.
Follert said businesses that want to apply for the grants must do so by Oct. 30. Businesses won’t need to pay the money back or report back, but to be eligible they must be an established, registered business with the Vermont Secretary of State and been in business prior to January 2019.
“We wanted to do it for established businesses already in our community,” Follert said. A committee of three individuals will review each application and pick the 20 businesses that will win the grants.
Applications for the funding became available Oct. 7, and by Oct. 15 Follert said 15 businesses had applied. The 20 grants will be awarded Nov. 17, but applicants who aren’t picked this time around will be considered if more funding becomes available.
Completed applications can be emailed to Follert or returned to the drop box at the Morristown town offices on Portland Street.
For more information, morristownvt.org/devfund or contact Tricia Follert at tfollert@morristownvt.org or Mary Ann Wilson at mawwilson@aol.com.
Downtown designation
Morristown is continuing to work toward regaining designated downtown status for its village and downtown area.
“We’re working through the process. It’s not going to happen overnight,” Follert said. She and other town staffers began the reapplication process for a downtown designation this summer; currently they are working with the Lamoille County Planning Commission to finalize maps for the downtown while also working with the Morristown Alliance for Commerce and Culture on the long-term plan for the area. Updates to the town plan are also in the works and could become reality by January.
Follert is also working with reps from Morrisville Water & Light for information about the municipal sewage system.
“One advantage we have, we’ve gone through this process before,” Follert said, because Morristown applied for and received downtown designation nearly 20 years ago. The town lost its designation after quitting the Lamoille County Planning Commission in 2016 following a perceived turf war in which Morrisville officials blamed the planning commission for interfering with local zoning issues.
Membership in a regional planning commission is a prerequisite of having being a designated downtown. The town has since rejoined the Lamoille County Planning Commission.
Efforts to regain designated downtown status kicked into high gear when it became apparent that a developer’s major housing project in the village wouldn’t get off the ground without the benefits that come with being located in a designated downtown.
Ultimately, Morristown’s application for downtown designation will need to be approved by the town selectboard as well as the regional planning commission before it’s sent to the state board that oversees such matters. Follert believes she could be presenting Morristown’s application to the state board by April or May if all goes according to plan.
ATV concerns
The board is beginning to hear concerns from residents about the possibility of ATVs using more town roads.
Town officials are drawing up a proposal to allow ATVs on some roads, including Mud City Loop, that proposal could be considered by the selectboard for adoption next spring.
“There’s no formal proposal in front of the board at this time,” Town Administrator Dan Lindley said.
On Oct. 5 two residents, Allison Tewhill and Don McDowell, expressed opposition to ATVs being allowed on more town roads. Currently, they are allowed on Silver Ridge Road in order to get access to gas stations and parking areas along Route 15. The pair were opposed to opening up other roads to the vehicles, particularly Mud City Loop and said they’ve seen the negative impacts of allowing ATVs into residential areas in Newport.
Lindley said the board might form a committee or group to work with officials and possibly hold public meetings on the issue before any new ordinances are adopted.
