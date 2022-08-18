The village of Morrisville held its annual meeting last week to approve its modest governmental duties.
Twenty-three people participated in the Aug. 9 annual meeting, about 1.5 percent of registered village voters.
The operating expenses for the village government are just under $11,900, which is basically enough to pay Morristown staff that also perform duties for the village government infrastructure, according to village clerk Sara Haskins — also the Morristown town clerk.
The village government exists almost solely to oversee the town utility, Morrisville Water & Light, which funds its operations out of ratepayer revenue.
Haskins said she and town planning director and zoning administrator Todd Thomas dedicate a portion of their time to village business and are partly paid from that general government budget. Other things the budget pays for include a portion of the audit, tax billing and production of the village annual report, as well as running the annual meeting.
The meeting, originally scheduled for April, was postponed until August due to concerns about COVID-19, according to then-general manager Penny Jones in the spring.
In elections for the board of trustees, Carl Fortune was elected to a five-year term and Travis Knapp was elected to the remaining two years of former trustee Todd Deuso’s term.
In other elections, Haskins was re-elected to her three positions — village clerk, village treasurer and delinquent tax collector — while Shap Smith was re-elected as village moderator. Both serve in the same respective roles in Morristown government.
Water main man
The annual village report this year was dedicated to John Tilton, who retired from Morrisville Water and Light last year after 34 years.
Tilton joined the utility in 1987 as a general laborer and maintenance worker and moved over to the water department full time three years later. In 2003, he took over as operations foreman for the water, wastewater and hydroelectric facilities, and held the position until his retirement.
The dedication noted Tilton’s engineering acumen — “along with some good ol’ Yankee ingenuity” — in performing maintenance on innumerable systems, as well as his good nature as a coworker and public servant, “available to do damage control every time Mother Nature decided to make the Lamoille River jump her banks.”
Tilton was also instrumental in the utility’s operations at its dam on Green River Reservoir, where he was responsible for everything from power production to assisting divers with dam inspections.
“As a certified water operator, we have John and his team to thank for the excellent water quality in the village,” the dedication states. “Anyone who drinks it cannot begin to fathom why they sell bottled water in this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.