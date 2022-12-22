Morrisville Water & Light is the latest area utility to request a rate increase, its first in a dozen years.
The municipal electric department filed for an 11.25 percent rate hike last week with the Public Utility Commission, the state-level regulatory agency that must approve the request. The increase will not go into effect until the request is granted, according to Morrisville Water & Light general manager Scott Johnstone.
Johnstone said the utility is in the same spot as other nearby electric companies, having to cover the increased cost for purchased power, largely because of global natural gas shortages.
“The cost to buy power is skyrocketing for everybody,” he said.
Morrisville Water & Light has not increased its electric rates since 2010 and was until now able to absorb increased labor costs because of relatively cheap energy. Now, those costs are up, along with the cost the run the utility.
Currently, out of the 17 residential electricity suppliers in Vermont, Morristown Electric has the fifth lowest resident rate and sixth lowest commercial rate, at, respectively, 15.58 cents and 15.63 cents per kilowatt hour. The statewide average rate is 19.84 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the website findenergy.com.
“We went through a period of time where power supply costs were actually less than most people would have projected, and that helped all the utilities, and certainly Morrisville, to absorb the normal, inflationary costs,” Johnstone said. “So then when power supply came back with a fury, and not only went back to the prices of the early 2010s, but now well beyond, that kind of becomes a double whammy.”
Morristown Water & Light’s rate increase request is the fourth such application presented by a nearby utility to the Public Utility Commission in the past couple of months:
• Johnson-based Vermont Electric Cooperative, which serves 38,000 customers in 75 northern Vermont towns, plans to raise its rates roughly 8.2 percent, effective Jan. 1.
• Stowe Electric Department is asking for an 11.5 percent rate increase effective Feb. 1.
• Washington Electric Cooperative, which serves 11,000 customers in 41 towns throughout Washington, Orange, Caledonia and Orleans counties, asked for a 14.2 percent increase. It went into effect Nov.1, but is still awaiting state approval.
The commission has not yet acted on any of the requests. Johnstone said, historically speaking, the commission tends to approve rates that are equal to or lower than what utilities ask for, so Morrisville Water & Light’s 11.25 percent increase is likely to be the highest the state would allow, and it might get approved at a lower rate.
Johnstone said one “couldn’t ask for a worse time” to increase people’s electric bills, but said the increase is also needed to run the company as it’s been running.
“Everything we put into this is a real thing that we have to pay for,” he said.
That includes increases in payroll but also higher prices for equipment — the price tags on transformers are triple what they were three years ago, according to Johnstone.
He said despite rate increases at many Vermont utilities, the state is faring better than other New England states, where electric companies don’t have the equivalent of a Public Utility Commission. He said he’s seen some electric companies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island pitching 50 percent rate hikes, and he’s seen some 30 percent increases in New Hampshire.
“Vermont did a good thing 20 years ago, when we didn’t decouple electric costs and kind of kept the utilities in the game of acquiring power on behalf of consumers,” he said.
