Morrisville Alliance for Culture & Commerce is calling all artists to create an artsy, welcoming mural that represents downtown Morrisville in a creative way.
“Art and culture supports community engagement, increases the potential for people to understand themselves and each other and changes how they see the world,” said Heidi Bielenberg, who is helping to coordinate the project. “Public art is an economic driver and this mural should reflect our strong, vibrant and welcoming downtown.”
The panels will be installed on the Portland Street side of the Green Dragon building. The mural will consist of three 4-foot x 8-foot panels. The alliance will provide three sheets of plywood for the panels, and the winning artist will be responsible for creating a mural that will withstand the weather using exterior grade materials.
The stipend is $2,500, and the artist must be a Vermont resident. Preference will be given to Lamoille County residents and extra bonus points will be given to Morristown residents.
Proposals are due Dec. 15.
For more information or to email proposals, send to heidi@riverartsvt.org; or Heidi Bielenberg, River Arts, P.O. Box 829, Morrisville VT 05661.