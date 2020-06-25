A summertime musical tradition continues in Morrisville, starting this Friday.
The Peoples Academy band shell was home to the former Morrisville Military Band for several years. Now, the historic band begins a new chapter as the Morrisville Community Band, and will be led by its new director, Nick Allen.
Local volunteer musicians of all ages will share a wide variety of music every Thursday evening throughout the summer, making it a perfect way to spend an hour with your family and friends.
“A community band is a piece of the town,” said band member Patty Jacob. “It’s something to be proud of, like the fire department, road crew and baseball team. It provides continuity and tradition as part of the town’s experiences.”
The location at the high school makes it a perfect setting for an outdoor concert. Audience members are able to take in the music from the comfort of their cars. Social distancing is encouraged. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. and there is no admission fee.
The band is always looking for additional concert band musicians of any age and experience level. There are no auditions. The only qualification is the love of playing music. If interested, contact the band at morrisvillecommunityband@gmail.com.
