On Wednesday, Lamoille Valley Transportation of Morristown joined hundreds of motorcoach companies around the country for a rolling rally around the U.S. Capitol and National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Lamoille Valley Transportation sent two motorcoaches to the event.
“Like many local small businesses, my operations have been absolutely devastated by the coronavirus,” said Joel Prive, president of Lamoille Valley Transportation. “My buses sit idling while my employees remain at home. We all want to be back on the road, bringing people from point A to point B while serving our communities again.
“Without help from the federal government, I fear our buses may never return to the road and our passengers will be stranded without access to the nation’s transportation system.”
The industry has laid off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce during the pandemic. It has requested $15 billion in federal grants and loan guarantees and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program.
The event is intended “to showcase the strength in numbers of our industry and the positive benefits we provide to every community in America,” Prive said.
Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness is a one-day, one-time grassroots event born from independent motorcoach operators, industry suppliers and state associations, represented by a joint initiative between the nation’s two largest associations, American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association.
The event was designed to demonstrate how big buses and small businesses move America. Buses were decorated with informative signs about the motorcoach industry, including the groups they serve, the economic impact they make and the people they employ.
Lamoille Valley Transportation was founded in 1986 by Norman and Noreen Prive. It is now owned and operated by two of their children, Joel and Josie Prive, and operates from two locations — Morrisville and Rapid City, S.D. It has 50 passenger vehicles, including luxury motorcoaches, school buses and vans. It serves the military, schools and senior groups, and works with companies throughout the United States and Canada.