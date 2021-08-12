Lamoille Housing Partnership began construction of Village Center Apartments in early August. Located on Hutchins Street in downtown Morrisville, the apartment complex transforms an unused lot into 24 units of income eligible, affordable rental apartments designated for our community’s lower- and moderate-income residents.
The all-electric building is comprised of a mixture of studios, and one-, and two-bedroom rental apartments with monthly rental rates ranging from $650 to $1,000 including heat and utilities. The units should be complete and ready for move next summer.
Through Aug. 23, residents and business owners near the project’s Hutchins Street site can expect heavy equipment, truck traffic, diesel fumes and noise associated with a construction site.
Inquiries and comments can be submitted to Kerrie Lohr, kerrie@lamoillehousing.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.