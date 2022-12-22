Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s property, at least not to make a quick buck off some tourists from New York City. That’s the new commandment in Morristown, which recently amended its zoning bylaws to limit the number of properties one can rent out on sites like Airbnb or HomeAway.
After months of discussion, the village trustees and town selectboard adopted the latest round of revisions to the unified zoning and subdivision bylaws, tweaking roughly 30 different parts of the bylaws, including the definition of short-term housing.
The selectboard and trustees, which had for years differed on how to treat someone who owns multiple properties, finally agreed on two key words limiting short-term rentals: owner occupied.
Now, with the town and village bylaws aligned, property owners are allowed to rent their house as well as places on their properties like an accessory apartment or a tiny house. It prohibits property owners, however, from buying up other properties and renting them out on a short-term basis — 30 days or fewer.
Owner occupied does not necessarily mean the owner actually lives in the home, and zoning administrator Todd Thomas said “snowbirds” who spend their winters in places like Florida can rent their Morristown place out.
“It’s a more of a middle ground,” he said during a joint meeting of the trustees and selectboard last month. “You don’t have to be a voter here. You don’t have to live here. But you can only rent one property here short term. You can’t keep buying them up.”
According to Thomas, the trustees have had the stricter short-term rental rules for five years. As for the rest of Morristown?
“The town has been the wild west, with no regulation in terms of restricting in any way,” he said.
Selectboard member Judy Bickford said more than 20 percent of Stowe’s housing stock is used as short-term rentals. Thomas said Morristown is catching up, with short-term rental listings growing at 9 percent per quarter.
“I do not want Morrisville to be another Stowe,” Bickford said.
Board member Don McDowell said he can see both sides. On the one hand, he said he agrees short-term rentals are cutting into available long-term housing stocks. On the other hand, there are property owners who would like to make some money off their properties.
“It’s really hard to say no to either, but it’s particularly hard to say no to the letters that I get from single mothers who can’t find a place to live in town,” he said.
He suggested in a future round of zoning bylaw revisions that the planning council propose a “plus one” rule so property owners could have one extra property in town and rent it out for short stays.
The new restrictions on short-term rentals do not apply to currently existing ones, and anyone in Morristown who rents their properties on Airbnb and the like, even if they do it with multiple properties, is exempt from the bylaws.
“Zoning is always forward looking,” Thomas said. “What you’re passing doesn’t affect someone with what they’ve already been doing for year. It affects what people can do in the future.”
