A Jamaican woman living in Morristown failed to appear in U.S. District Court for a case involving a claim she kidnapped her daughter and brought her to Vermont.
Lakae T. McGowan has been named in a civil lawsuit filed by her husband, Andre Dacres, who wants his daughter returned home, court papers show.
Dacres claims there was a wrongful removal of their 3-year-old daughter from Jamaica when McGowan brought her to Lamoille County.
During a brief court hearing before judge Christina Reiss on Friday, Steven Cullen, a Washington, D.C. lawyer for Dacres, insisted that a process server had handed McGowan a notice for the court hearing.
Mark Schwartz of Northern Watch USA, a process serving company in Jeffersonville, filed an affidavit saying he served McGowan at the Brooklyn Street residence in Morristown that she has been using since coming to Vermont.
He used photographs to identify the woman when she opened the door.
Reiss agreed to continue the hearing, noting that McGowan was under a court order to surrender her passport, a directive she has ignored.
Cullen noted that Dacres met all the legal requirements for the court to rule in his client’s favor. When she was served on Oct. 14, McGowan was provided notice that a written answer was due Nov. 4 and she was to appear for the federal court hearing last week, Cullen said.
The lawsuit spells out the following details based on Dacres’ statements:
• Dacres and McGowan began a relationship in Jamaica in 2004 and moved in together in 2018. When McGowan became pregnant, both parents decided the child should be born in Vermont but raised in Jamaica.
• McGowan came in October 2018 to Vermont, where her mother lives. The child was born in January 2019 and the mother and child returned to Jamaica the following month.
• Dacres said he couldn’t come to Vermont as he needed to work to support the family, and he did not have immigration status that would have allowed him to live or work in the United States when the child was born.
• Dacres maintains that McGowan got upset when she learned he went to lunch with a female colleague to celebrate her birthday. McGowan demanded Dacres provide his mobile phone so she could read his messages.
• After she read the messages, he said his wife locked him inside their home and threatened him with a knife, but he escaped and stayed with other family members for a few days.
• The couple separated in June 2019, and agreed to co-parent their daughter, who went to a private school.
• The situation declined and an “unfortunate argument between the parties” happened in October 2021. McGowan called police, saying she’d been abused, and Dacres was arrested.
The case against him was dismissed, according to Dacres’ lawsuit.
• Dacres dropped the child at school on Feb. 4, and McGowan picked her up, and she was supposed to drop her back at school on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
• On Monday, Feb. 7, Dacres received an email from McGowan indicating that she and the child were headed to the United States. The child never appeared for school that day, according to her teacher.
• McGowan blocked Dacres from access on social media, but later allowed some contact.
• McGowan claimed she was visiting Branford, Fla., with the child and they would be back in Jamaica around May 25, which never happened.
• Dacres petitioned on April 1 to the Hague Convention for the return of his daughter, several months passed before it was processed and provided to U.S. authorities.
