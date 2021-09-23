When it comes to cannabis retail and manufacturing, Morristown wants to be able to call the shots on pot.
Vermont could see the first retail cannabis shops open in about a year under a bill that became law last year. Before that can happen, the board appointed to regulate cannabis businesses — such as retailers, growers and processors — must establish the rules of the game. And towns must vote on whether to have those businesses in their communities.
At Monday’s selectboard meeting, Matt Lindemer, proprietor of CBD company Lamoille County Therapeutics and a Morristown resident, said he’d started a petition to hold a special election regarding cannabis business, but only got it about half filled thus far. The town’s message: scrap the petition; we’ll put it on the March Town Meeting Day ballot.
“Cannabis is one of my passions,” Lindemer said. “I want to give back to the community in something I’m passionate about.”
The board didn’t take any action, but all four members in attendance indicated they would rather have the town set the agenda, rather than wait for someone to petition them to do basically the same thing.
“I think we would rather drive the car,” board vice chair Gary Nolan said.
Board member Jess Graham said by having the board warn the article for town meeting, it could host a public, informational forum ahead of the vote.
According to town administrator Eric Dodge, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns offers boilerplate ballot language but notes that there are actually two things to vote on — cannabis retailers and integrated licensees. The former is straightforward: A retailer sells cannabis and cannabis products like edibles to people 21 and older, much like a liquor store sells alcohol.
An integrated licensee is someone who might cultivate pot, manufacture it into other products, test it in labs, sell it wholesale to retailers, or have their own retail shop. That’s more like, say, a distiller versus a liquor store owner.
The town could vote on the two classifications as one single article or separate it into two.
Graham favored separating the two, to give voters who might favor a pot shop but might not be on board with a marijuana manufacturer an and/or option.
Lindemer said in a follow-up phone call that he plans to apply for both types of license and he even has a corporation set up with the secretary of state’s office for a company to deal with THC, aside from his current CBD venture.
The three-person Cannabis Control Board, appointed earlier this year, intends to announce on Oct. 1 the different license tiers that will be available next year.
“There is a bit of community educating we need to do,” Lindemer said.
In the most basic terms, THC is what people refer to as marijuana or pot or weed — or a seemingly infinite number of slang terms — that contains the psychoactive material that one can use recreationally, legally in Vermont for the past two years. CBD is also derived from cannabis but doesn’t get you high.
Since he wants to get his application in once the state starts accepting applications for cannabis licenses on March 1, Lindemer was hoping to see the town hold a special election this fall, but he is also pleased the town is taking the matter under its auspices so he and his fellow cannabis enthusiasts don’t have to canvas the populace for signatures.
“I think it went really well and they were receptive to the idea,” he said. “But at the same time, we are trying to get things done sooner than later.”
Town Meeting Day is March 2, only one day after the state starts taking retail and integrated licensee applications.
Lindemer said, “I want my application to be on the top of the pile.”
