Lamoille County’s largest town is rejoining the Lamoille County Planning Commission.
The Morristown Select Board voted unanimously March 24 to rejoin the regional commission it left nearly four years ago.
“We realize it’s valuable for the board to have a voice at the table,” Bob Beeman, chair of the Morristown Select Board, said last week.
“We’re happy; we’ve been hoping all along this would happen,” said Caleb Magoon, chair of the Lamoille County Planning Commission. “Our board has said all along that we wanted them back at the table with us. We want them to resume being part of the conversation in the county.”
While having a voice at the table is important, Beeman said other factors sped up the process.
Specifically, funding for a major housing project could be in jeopardy because Morristown in 2017 lost its downtown designation, which opens the door for funding, tax credits and other benefits. The designation requires membership in a regional planning commission, and Morristown’s decision prompted a revocation.
Beeman said it will take months for Morristown to regain its downtown designation, but he hopes the new housing project and other initiatives will be able to move forward.
“I’m just very optimistic that we can make this happen for the town,” Beeman said. “I think everyone is agreeable on both sides.”
“Hopefully this will do a lot to benefit the town in the future,” he said.
Morristown is sending a letter notifying the commission of its intent to rejoin, Beeman said.
The select board has also appointed the town’s two commission representatives: Judy Bickford, who’s a select board member, and Robert Heanue. The Morrisville Village Board of Trustees will also appoint a representative.
“The trustees are on board to rejoin too. There’s really nothing holding us back,” Beeman said.
The Morristown and Morrisville boards both voted to leave the county planning commission in August 2016. Disputes over jurisdiction — Morristown staff members thought the commission was overstepping its authority — and all around bad blood were behind the decision.
Beeman thinks better communication will help rebuild the relationship.
The Morristown Select Board began mulling a reconciliation last summer. Beeman and Chris Towne, then the board vice chair, put out feelers to Magoon and Tasha Wallis, executive director of the regional commission, mending fences and seeing what a reunion might look like.
Beeman decided to wait until after town elections to raise the reunion prospect. In those elections, Bickford and Eric Dodge were re-elected and longtime development review board chair Gary Nolan won a three-way race to succeed Towne, who had resigned. Bickford, Dodge and Nolan joined Beeman and Brian Kellogg in voting unanimously to rejoin the commission.