Signs of the times

Protesters opposed to Morristown’s proposed $10 million budget demonstrate next door to the Town Meeting Day polling place. They were solidly in the majority, as voters defeated the budget 1,141-391.

 Courtesy photo

Morristown voters have sent the town’s proposed $10 million operating budget back to the drawing board, and it will be a very different board doing the drawing this time.

Residents overwhelmingly defeated the first eight-digit spending measure in the town’s history on a vote of 1,441-391 and, in a landslide election, chose an anti-budget selectboard candidate over a 20-year incumbent who helped craft that budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.