For the past two years, most Vermont towns have taken care of their annual Town Meeting Day business in the voting booth rather than the gyms, auditoriums or town halls.
Morristown voters might choose to do things that way forever.
The town clerk’s office last week received a petition signed by 258 registered voters calling for a special vote to switch to Australian ballot voting for the town budget. The petition comes as the town is eyeing a budget increase of more than 30 percent — for the first time in history, the town administration estimates it will cost $10 million to operate the town.
The petition also comes following two years of record Town Meeting Day participation. Compare that to the year before the pandemic, where roughly 4 to 5 percent of voters approved multi-million operating budgets.
Tom Cloutier, one of the people behind the petition drive, noted the number of petitioners represents more people than who showed up for any in-person Town Meeting Day in the past eight years.
“I mean, isn’t that common sense? The more people involved in the government, the better government you have,” Cloutier said.
Legislative limbo
The petition also comes as the Vermont Legislature has authorized, for the third and fourth years in a row, pandemic-era public meeting allowances that give towns the authority to conduct their business by ballot rather than the floor, no petition required.
The law, H.42, was approved by the House and Senate, but was still on the governor’s desk as of press time. This doesn’t leave a whole lot of time for Morristown to decide what to do for Town Meeting Day this year, since Monday’s the deadline to sign the annual meeting warning.
According to town clerk Sara Haskins, a lot of what-ifs surround the pending legislation. For instance, while the Morristown selectboard next week could opt to either go back to a traditional in-person town meeting format or continue to vote on everything by ballot, the petition requires a vote at an in-person meeting.
“The tricky part is the law says you cannot vote in Australian ballot format to move to an Australian ballot,” Haskins said.
That means if H.42 is signed as currently worded, the freedom to choose how to hold meetings applies to this year’s March 7 annual meeting — and any other special town meeting throughout the year — as well as next year’s meetings. All, that is, except the one needed to vote on how to vote.
“We’re just in a holding period right now,” Haskins said.
Dwindling turnout
Official turnout for the last in-person Morristown annual meeting — in 2020, a little over a week before the pandemic was declared — the official voter turnout was 166, about 4 percent of the town’s registered voters. The budget that year was just shy of $7 million. Put another way, that’s $42,000 per voter.
By contrast, more than 1,200 voters that year turned out at the polls that were open concurrent with the floor meeting — and the rest of the day — where 40 percent of Morristown residents voted for selectboard members and a nonbinding resolution to “strongly support” completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025.
Cloutier said, going back to 2016, fewer than 200 people each year participated in town meeting. But when the town ceased in-person annual meetings during the pandemic state of emergency in 2021 and 2022 and held everything by Australian ballot, the number of people voting skyrocketed — 1,371 people voted in 2021 and last year 1,458 voted, the overwhelming majority of them before the actual day of town meeting.
“In the past 15 years I’ve seen the steady decline of attendance at town meetings and the budgets of millions of dollars being voted on by less than 200 people,” selectboard chair Bob Beeman said this week. “It’s far better to have 2,000 people vote on those important items than 200, if we’re lucky. We need to have as many people make these decisions as we can.”
While many have cheered the increased voter participation that ballot voting has brought, some have decried the erosion of Vermont’s famous annual exercise in direct democracy.
Beeman isn’t one of those, even though he values civic tradition. He was one of three selectboard members to sign the petition — along with Judy Bickford and Brian Kellogg.
“Just because that’s the way we have done it in the past doesn’t mean it’s the right way for our town’s future,” Beeman said. “I appreciate the historical importance of town meeting, but I would like to make sure we have a bigger population of taxpayers decide the budget.”
Cloutier used to live and run a business in Eden, and he says in-person annual meetings still work in those small towns. Indeed, Waterville and Belvidere never stopped holding their town meetings in person over the past two year, instead taking advantage of the pandemic rules that allowed towns to hold their meetings later in the spring when the snow melted, and the meetings could be held outside.
Belvidere, in particular, has been called the most small-d democratic town in Vermont, with upwards of 70 percent turnout at town meeting in the years leading up to the pandemic.
But it seems to Cloutier that, the bigger the town, the smaller percentage of its residents show up.
He said he bemoans the loss of tradition that the annual gathering provides — neighbors seeing each other after months of cold, hard winter, taxpayers dickering over the cost of road maintenance, people getting up the courage to stand up and comment on the state of things in town, or in Montpelier, or in Washington, D.C. But not enough to keep it for tradition’s sake.
“I hate to see the town meetings go, I really do, but nobody’s showing up,” he said. “It’s a sad thing, but with a lot of things in the past that we did, I’m old enough to see that we don’t do them anymore. And, in some ways, it’s a damned good thing we don’t do them anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.