How low can they go?
Two weeks after being told to come back with a percentage increase about half the size as the one tied to the town operating budget defeated on Town Meeting Day, Morristown’s bean counters countered with a spending measure that knocks $708,000 off the original $10.1 million proposal.
They still have work to do.
“I just want to put out there that I won’t be voting for any budget that has a bigger increase than 10 percent, and I know a lot of people feel the same way,” Selina Rooney told the selectboard Monday during the board’s second round of budget deliberations since the March 7 defeat of the original budget proposal. “I really wish the selectboard would focus more on the taxpayers out there. We have over 5,000 people living in our community and half of those people have a household income of $58,000 or less, and we cannot support the increases that you are putting out there.”
That 10 percent figure Rooney was referring to is the percentage increase that would be borne by taxpayers, not the overall increase in the budget, which is complemented by non-tax revenues. Originally, the taxpayer burden was more than 28 percent higher. As of Monday, that increase was down to 16.4 percent.
Finance director Tina Sweet, working with the heads of the other departments in town, managed to shave that $708,000 without making any cuts to employee salaries or nixing any proposed new hires — such as a new police officer or making the part-time recreation director full-time.
The proposed cuts came instead from operational expenses within every department and even though, individually, they are three-, four- and five-digit decreases, those little things add up.
Budget numbers are considered preliminary and moving targets until the selectboard adopts it and puts it to a vote, but Sweet and her team’s proposed $708,000 in decreases include:
• $233,000 from the highway department, from less spending on oil and grease for the trucks and salt and sand for the roads to foregoing a new excavator.
• $56,500 from the general fund, driven largely by foregoing miscellaneous town administration purchases and deferring maintenance of government buildings.
• $33,500 from the fire department and $20,000 from emergency medical service, again largely from deferred maintenance.
Other areas the board could consider include lowering the increased allocation to the Morristown Centennial Library by $74,000 and nixing a $190,000 line item for paving. Sweet also removed $50,000 toward new sidewalks on Jersey Heights, but since that spending measure is up for a vote next week, that deletion was made in pencil, not pen.
The town has other means to get closer to that target 10 percent increase in tax revenue, although some of that is based on educated guesswork.
Sweet said the town has just under $900,000 in its fund balance, a pool of unallocated money that builds in years the town comes under budget in its spending and decreases whenever some unforeseen event pops up — town administrator Eric Dodge pointed to the Halloween storm from a few years back that cost beaucoup bucks to fix.
Sweet said the general rule of thumb is every $80,000 the town pulls from its reserves offsets the tax burden by 1 percent.
The other way the amount needed in taxes could decrease is tied to the growth in the town’s grand list. That’s the total worth of all taxable property in town and, while that figure won’t be fully finalized until later this spring, Dodge estimates significant growth in the list — at least 2 percent. That’s about double what the town’s normal growth looks like, which might not come as a surprise to anyone who’s seen the bustle of building that has occurred in town over the past couple of years.
Dodge said if the grand list total comes in as expected, that could mean a reduction to the taxpayer burden by another 4 percent.
Suddenly, even that 16.4 percent increase in taxes could be tantalizingly close to the 10 percent mark that board members think Morristown residents might find palatable.
However, friction over Morristown’s budget is a people problem, with town officials worrying they cannot afford to lose the people who provide the innumerable services to the town — from property permits to public safety, dog and marriage licenses, roadwork to recreation — and people like Rooney who live in town worrying they cannot afford to pay the people who work for it.
“I talked to people out there. They don’t care whether this budget is 9, 10 percent, 12 percent, or 28 percent. If they don’t see cuts in the salaries and wages, they’re not going to vote for it,” Tom Cloutier said.
There was a lengthy discussion about the merits of making the recreation director position a full-time job instead of a part-time one, an increase equal to about $40,000 in extra wages and benefits.
“I just feel that this is not the year to bring on another full time, non-essential position,” new board member Laura Streets said.
However, others pointed out that recreational offerings are vital to the community’s youth and adults.
“I’m just all for anything to get these kids back in a normalcy where they’re racing around and laughing and accomplishing something, but they’re with other kids and they’re learning to socialize and not to be isolated,” Mary Lou Nichols, a family nurse practitioner, said.
