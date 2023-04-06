How low can they go?

Two weeks after being told to come back with a percentage increase about half the size as the one tied to the town operating budget defeated on Town Meeting Day, Morristown’s bean counters countered with a spending measure that knocks $708,000 off the original $10.1 million proposal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.