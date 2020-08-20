The Morristown Conservation Commission is holding an opening celebration of its newly established trail system in the Morristown Town Forest.
The 350-acre tract of forest, owned by the town since 1958, has received moderate recreational use over the years, but the commission hopes to change that with this new, easily accessible trail system.
A celebration of the new trail takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Beaver Meadow Road Parking lot. Follow Mud City Loop from Cole Hill Road to access Beaver Meadow Road. (Mud City Loop is under construction at this time and is closed to through traffic from Walton Road.)
Old farmstead cellar holes, stone fences and abandoned apple orchards are highlighted on the map and in the forest.
Easy and longer hikes will leave from the newly built trailhead after a short discussion on the history of the land.
Guided tours will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, focusing on an introduction to the forest, Mud Brook — a scenic tributary of Kenfield Brook — and cathedral spruce plantations.
Self-guided nature scavenger hunts will also be available for younger nature lovers and their families. Scavenger hunt printouts can be found folded in the trail map boxes at both the Beaver Meadow and Bryan Pond entrances.
Masks and social distancing are required per state guidelines. No food or drink will be available, so bring you own.
