Morristown Town Clerk Sara Haskins won the 2021 Award of Appreciation from the Vermont Municipal Clerks’ and Treasurers’ Association for demonstrating a commitment to the betterment of the group, making a significant contribution to it, displaying characteristics of integrity and leadership and for having the respect and confidence of her peers at the 85th annual conference at the Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee.
Haskins was selected to receive the award out of 146 nominees from around the state.
“Sara Haskins has shown leadership skills and dedication to Vermont Municipal Clerks’ and Treasurers’ Association. She is a member who has given countless hours of work to the association and moved us forward in technology and eased the work of many volunteers. She is someone with vision and the ability to turn that vision into action,” according to a letter of nomination.
Haskins has managed the association’s listserve since 2020, helping members and others stay in contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also serves as a mentor for the group.
