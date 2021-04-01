Morristown will start a town-wide property reappraisal this summer, its first in 14 years.
According to town administrator Dan Lindley, the last time the town underwent such a thorough reappraisal was 2007. He said the state wants towns to perform a reappraisal every 10 years or so to ensure property values and the real estate market are cohesive.
Lindley said, in particular, the residential and commercial property values are “out of whack” with each other.
“You look around and see the real estate market is very different than it was a few years ago,” he said.
Indeed, Vermont property values have skyrocketed during the pandemic, as less housing stock and a demand for life in the Green Mountains increased Vermont real estate sales by about 30 percent, compared to pre-pandemic transactions.
Garrett Hirchak is owner of Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., in Morrisville, and a frequent property buyer. He purchased the old Bucks Furniture store and warehouse in Wolcott and the historic PH Edwards building in Hyde Park, among others, so he has a keen sense of a property’s value.
When asked his feelings about Morristown’s reappraisal, he said he was for it, although he also wonders how much its roughly $257,000 cost will affect town property taxes.
When it comes to determining whether a property is worth buying, Hirchak said it’s partly math and partly a hunch.
“It’s an ongoing hobby to just look at properties for sale and see what they’re worth,” he said of his company’s penchant for real estate. “At the end of the day, accuracy is good.”
He’s not sure how “out of whack” things are — the reappraisal will ultimately figure that out — but predicts whatever the value gap, it’s probably at least consistent across the town.
According to the Vermont Department of Taxes, when property values in a town trend away from what the state thinks they should be, it changes what is known as the common level of appraisal — the gap between a town’s total value of appraised property and what the state determines that number should be, based on three-year sales data.
If a town’s common level of appraisal is less than 100 percent, it means the state thinks a town has undervalued its property. Anything over 100 percent suggests assessed property values are inflated.
This has a direct effect on a town’s education tax rate. Common levels of appraisal in Morristown and Stowe have dropped recently — Morristown by about 5 percent compared to last year.
Stowe is approaching the point where if it doesn’t conduct a re-appraisal, the state will force it to, and Stowe’s listers and town appraiser Tim Morrissey have indicated they will likely re-assess properties next year, too.
Lindley said Morristown’s decision has less to do with the common level of appraisal and more with the fact that it’s simply been a long time.
The town has contracted with the New England Municipal Resource Center to do the work, which bid $257,000 on the project — $19,000 less than another bidder.
According to Duane Sprague, the chairman of Morristown’s board of listers, the decision wasn’t just based on cost. The contractor impressed the listers and town assessor Terri Sabens with their flexibility around COVID-19, recognizing that they can’t go inside properties — interior and exterior inspections are necessary with reappraisals. The contractor will instead communicate with property owners via baby monitors.
According to the contractor, the bulk of the work — data collection and entry — will take nearly two years, from July through April 2023. A review will follow, and hearings from people who dispute the new value of their properties.
Lindley said that might be on the fast side.
Every residential and commercial property in town will be looked at during that time. He said it’s not necessary to appraise town-owned properties, because they are tax exempt.
“This is for every structure in town, so it will take two, maybe three years,” he said.
Hirchak’s flagship MSI headquarters on Stafford Avenue has grown tremendously since the town’s 2007 reappraisal — it added a 62,000-square-foot wing just over a year ago, and other improvements over the past 14 years.
Hirchak is curious to see what the reappraisal brings. He said he’s had other properties undergo the process and hasn’t had to dispute the results yet.
“Hopefully it will be seen as more valuable,” he said. “Not because I want to pay more taxes, but because I want it to be a good investment.”
