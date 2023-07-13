Exactly a month after Morristown residents voted down the town’s proposed operating budget for the second time, the town selectboard — rocked by internal turmoil leading to the resignation of one of its members — finally got down to the business of crafting budget version 3.0.

The board’s July 6 meeting marked the rebooting of the fiscal talks, with a goal of determining where to make cuts to a budget that was first defeated at $10.1 million and again at $9.4 million. Little was done as far as actual facts and figures go, but it did allow the town to set the table for the next few weeks as it prepares to warn a third budget for a vote on Aug. 29.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.