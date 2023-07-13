Exactly a month after Morristown residents voted down the town’s proposed operating budget for the second time, the town selectboard — rocked by internal turmoil leading to the resignation of one of its members — finally got down to the business of crafting budget version 3.0.
The board’s July 6 meeting marked the rebooting of the fiscal talks, with a goal of determining where to make cuts to a budget that was first defeated at $10.1 million and again at $9.4 million. Little was done as far as actual facts and figures go, but it did allow the town to set the table for the next few weeks as it prepares to warn a third budget for a vote on Aug. 29.
According to town clerk Sara Haskins, approving a budget any later than that would run the risk of missing the November tax collection deadline and jeopardize the town’s ability to pay the school district the millions of dollars it is owed.
Board member Laura Streets said the selectboard doesn’t want to deny the handful of non-unionized town employees who are promised raises based on the same formulas unionized workers enjoy, saying “it would appear punitive.” But, she and others said, it would behoove the town to come up with a new formula in future years, perhaps one including a cap on increases. Streets said that, based on conversations she and recently resigned board member Travis Sabataso had with town residents, there is some “low-hanging fruit” that could be plucked from the previous budgets. For instance, she said the town could save $113,000 by level funding the library.
She said more savings could be realized by instituting a hiring freeze, maintaining the current staffing levels and not laying anyone off. The two primary targets there would be the change from a part-time to a full-time recreation coordinator ($41,000 extra) and the hiring of a new police officer ($95,000).
“The residents of this town have said no twice,” Streets said. “For many, many people, this was generated as a place to start.”
Perhaps predictably, those proposals were met with resistance.
Recreation coordinator Anna McCormick said she took a pay cut to come work for the town and was told, when she was hired last year, she would be eventually move to full-time with benefits.
“I just can’t continue to wait for that to happen,” she said.
McCormick defended her position as a money-maker for the town because working more hours, especially during the winter when things slow down on the camps front, would afford her more time to chase grants. She already landed a couple of four-figure grants this year, including a $2,000 award from Ben & Jerry’s, but there are hundreds of thousands of dollars out there.
“Your position would be one of the few that brings in revenue,” selectboard chair Judy Bickford told McCormick.
Stephanie Hoffman, treasurer of the Morristown Centennial Library Board, warned that if the library was level-funded, it might someday have to become a town department, which would mean bringing on more town employees with town benefits.
“We’re going to burn our officers out if we continue doing this,” Luneau said. “Retention is so important.”
Resident Tom Cloutier, one of a handful of the most vocal budget critics who have spoken at nearly every meeting this year, said he doesn’t think voters will stand for anything more than an 8 percent increase, and even then “people are so mad” they might vote against it anyway. Cloutier said it’s not just employee morale that is being tested.
“The voters’ morale is in the dumps, and you need to get that back,” he said.
The budget vote will be warned on July 24, which makes that the same deadline for candidates to apply for two seats on the selectboard. One of those seats is to replace Travis Sabataso, who abruptly resigned June 29, citing a lack of leadership on the board.
Haskins said normally, an appointee like Palermo would have to run for re-election at the end of the term for the person he replaced. However, she said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns interpreted state statute calling for a re-election bid “forthwith” as at the next available opportunity.
Resident Alex Cyr said he was concerned about the number of resignations from the selectboard, but also worried about town employees having to endure weekly critiques of their livelihoods.
“I don’t want to downplay Travis’s contributions, but he is one person,” Cyr said. “I worry that if we come here each week with deep dives into salaries, others will follow.”
