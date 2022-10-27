Housing development in Morristown is proceeding at a pace alarming to some and exhilarating to others, but it’s largely the people worried about the town’s future who are sounding the alarm at the tail end of every selectboard meeting.
Now the town is second-guessing whether the catch-all public comment period ought to be nixed.
Selectboard chair Bob Beeman last week came down on both sides of the fence — on the one hand, he said, the “community concerns” portion of the meetings often catch the board unprepared to answer residents’ questions, but on the other hand, he’d rather have people come out and air their grievances at a meeting instead of on online forums.
“It really bothers me that people use Front Porch Forum as a soapbox to stand on, or just to be a keyboard warrior,” Beeman said. “I’d rather have them come here and tell us, face to face.”
The town is seeking a legal opinion on holding such public comment periods. As of this week, no opinion has been issued.
The next board meeting is Nov. 7 and will be held at the VFW because of anticipated crowds as the board holds a public hearing on proposed zoning bylaws. Other than the hearing, the agenda for the meeting has not been finalized.
Time to listen?
Town clerk Sara Haskins said it was her impression, from various training seminars she’s participated in through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, that the recommendation is to hold the public comment portion of the meeting at the end, after the board acts on all the other warned agenda items. It’s like the “non-binding” business portion of the annual Town Meeting Day gatherings, she said.
Haskins qualified that by saying that’s not her legal opinion.
Town planning director and zoning administrator Todd Thomas disagreed, saying the Vermont Secretary of State’s office advises against such “catch-call” periods.
“When you go into a meeting, and you have a kind of free-for-all discussion at the end, and everything and everything comes up, you have to attend every meeting or not miss something,” Thomas said. “Obviously, there’s the chance the selectboard could act on something that wasn’t properly warned.”
Beeman said moving the community concerns section from the top of the meeting to the end caused some residents to bristle at having to sit through the entire proceedings before getting a chance to speak their minds.
Morristown isn’t alone.
The Stowe selectboard has reserved a similar public comment spot at the tail end of all its agendas for more than three years, and explicitly categorizes it as a nonbinding portion of the meeting.
“By no means do I want to not have people say what they think on something, but I want to do it the right way,” Beeman said. “The world we’re in right now, there’s a lot of liability out there.”
Town Administrator Eric Dodge said the public comment portion of the meeting isn’t meant to be a deliberation, but rather is a time for the elected officials to listen, not talk.
“But as far as getting into a back and forth on a topic, that’s where we’ve run into some trouble before,” Dodge said.
He said that has been particularly true when it comes to topics like planning and development in town, when there aren’t planning or development town officials present for the discussion, and the selectboard tries to field questions for which it doesn’t have answers.
Beeman said it’s not fair to him and his fellow board members because they don’t have the answers right in front of them, and yet are expected to talk about it “two seconds later.” He said it’s best for the board to simply get input from people and have town staff investigate the matter and include the subject as an agenda item at a future meeting.
However, Beeman is also frequently the most verbose person on the board, engaging or even arguing with people who levy criticism at town government. Last week’s meeting was no exception as, just minutes after saying the board should listen and not engage, he opined on a resident’s concerns about traffic issues on Jersey Heights.
Time to talk?
Board member Brian Kellogg said he doesn’t think there’s a need for a nonbinding public comment portion of meetings, since the public is already invited to comment on every item on the agenda. If a resident wants to get something on the agenda, they can always ask Dodge to include it.
But board member Jess Graham said it’s not always easy to get something added to often-packed agendas, even for her or the other four people on the board. She said the whole point of the community concerns portion of meetings is for people to talk about whatever is on their minds.
“I think this is really sketchy territory to say people can’t just have their two to three minutes and say their piece and that’s it,” Graham said. “That’s their right, as voting members of this community.”
Tom Cloutier, one of a handful of regular speakers during the public comment portions of board meetings for more than a year, said over the phone this week that if he gets a couple of minutes each meeting to voice his concerns, that’s only about five or six minutes a month, but at least it’s five or six minutes.
“What are they gonna get if they cut it out entirely?” he said. “They’ll only have discussions about what they have on the agenda.”
Cloutier pointed to last year’s months-long discussion about whether to allow all-terrain vehicles to use certain town roads. He said listening to some board members talk — particularly Beeman and former member Gary Nolan, an officer with the statewide ATV organization — public opinion was evenly divided on the issue.
“We expected to lose,” Cloutier, part of the anti-ATV camp, said.
When it came to a vote last December, however, it wasn’t even close: Morristown residents voted 1,377-415 to prohibit the machines on town roads.
During last week’s meeting, the community concerns largely revolved around the pace of development in town, including the talk about traffic safety in the Jersey Heights part of town, where construction continues on the largest housing development the town has ever permitted.
Nancy Pritchard called for a moratorium on all development in town, saying other towns have done it.
“Stop now,” she said. “You need a year to breathe, two years to breathe.”
She was advised to have the matter added to the next agenda.
