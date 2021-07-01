The newest addition to the Morristown selectboard is an artist who has lived in town for most of her life. She’s also one of six people who pitched their case Tuesday to be appointed to the governing body for Lamoille County’s most populous town.

The selectboard Tuesday night appointed Jess Graham to bring the board back to its full complement of five members.

The board created its own vacancy when it hired former member Eric Dodge as new town administrator.

Graham is the art director for the Alchemist Brewery, the maker of the fabled Heady Topper, a job she has had for eight years. She’s also illustrator, muralist and graphic designer at Jess Graham Studio in Morrisville, which she’s operated for 17 years.

Graham had earlier this year launched a write-in campaign for the selectboard seat occupied by longtime member Brian Kellogg. Even though Kellogg prevailed — write-in candidates have an uphill battle against people actually on the ballot, particularly incumbents — Graham received more than 300 write-in votes.

According to selectboard chair Bob Beeman, that, along with her fastidiousness in attending board meetings and keeping her name out in the public sphere, “is what really tipped the scales for her.”

“That shows that a lot of people really support her,” Beeman said Wednesday.

Graham included endorsements from several people in her letter of intent and resume in applying for the position.

She was interviewed in a closed-door selectboard meeting Tuesday, along with the five other applicants: Charles Burnham, a landscape architect based in Stowe for 40 years and a founding member of the Stowe Land Trust; Brent LaBree, a Morristown fire department member for the past 17 years and president of the Vermont State Firefighters Association; Graham Mink, a former professional hockey player and one of Morristown’s most prolific developers; Laura Streets, an event and festival producer and manager and a past or present member of both the Morristown planning council and development review board; and Chris Wiltshire, a mental health services professional, Eagle Scout, and member of the development review board.

Beeman said he and Kellogg have helped appoint five or six new board members during their time on the board, and most of the time there were two, maybe three interested people. To have six people interested in serving the town was gratifying, he said.

“I feel like any of those candidates could have done a good job,” Beeman said.

The board had been questioned in recent weeks why it was choosing to appoint a new member, rather than hold a special election, especially since there are two ballot initiatives on the horizon — whether or not to allow Stowe to leave the Lamoille South school district and whether or not to allow all-terrain vehicles access to town roads.

Beeman and Kellogg had both said they’d prefer to fill the position as soon as possible, to get a new member up to speed on town business before budget season.

Graham will have to run for re-election next March, as would any appointee.

Beeman said Graham had approached him and other selectboard members to chat them up about the job, a tidbit none of them knew until they talked Tuesday evening. He said he admired that extra effort.

He also said it’s nice to have another woman on the board, along with current board member Judy Bickford, as well as one in her early 40s.

“I’m really excited about having a more balanced board,” he said. “I think she’s well-rounded and she has a lot of new, fresh ideas.”