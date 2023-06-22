The new fiscal year is about a week away and Morristown is poised to start it without a chief executive officer to run the town and without a budget in place to pay for it.
According to town human resources director Paula Beatty, a recent help-wanted ad that ran statewide — and cost $1,100 — netted two resumes. She said she doesn’t know if that’s because there aren’t people out there looking for a town administrator job or if “the dynamics” in town have scared off would-be candidates.
“Right now, we have a reputation in Morrisville,” Beatty told the selectboard Monday. “People watch these meetings, and they know what’s going on. They know that we don’t have a passed budget. So, is that impacting the lack of activity? I don’t know. Is it the pay scale? I don’t know.”
In the board’s first meeting since the second budget defeat, there was scant talk about a third version. There also wasn’t much to suggest a quick filling of the job vacancy in the town’s top administrative spot.
Board members suggested trying to hire an interim administrator, someone who doesn’t want the job permanently, but could oversee the day-to-day operations while the board waits for the right candidate — or goes and finds one.
Beatty said she had a lead on someone who was willing to take the job on an interim basis, but that lead seemed to have fizzled out. Plus, the person lives two hours away and was going to require the town pay for his lodging if he were to take the job.
“We don’t have a budget, so to try and work within a budget that you don’t have is a little difficult,” Beatty said.
The town discussed such a switch in 2020 when Dodge’s predecessor, Dan Lindley, announced his retirement. The selectboard at the time dismissed that idea, fretting about ceding control to a town manager. However, some on the current board are more amenable to that now.
The pay scale advertised is between $93,000 and $101,000, which some residents have said is too much — resident Tom Cloutier suggested lowering it to $80,000. But board member Chris Palermo said that’s a reasonable salary range, particularly if the job search turns into a hunt for a more qualified manager.
“I think that the salary level needs to be where it is, because, quite frankly, you’re probably going to be paying more than that for a town manager who comes to us with specific qualifications,” Palermo said.
However, some board members also said a petition to hold a vote would throw even more chaos onto the laps of the town staff, which is now tasked with crafting a third budget.
Board vice chair Don McDowell said he supports the idea of exploring a town manager model — which has more autonomy than an administrator, especially when it comes to hiring and firing and purchasing. But, McDowell said, just not now.
“I would just ask whoever those authors of the petition are to just hold on to it for a few weeks or a month,” he said. “We’ve got a budget to get through. We don’t need this right now, as well.”
Board chair Judy Bickford said that as soon as a petition is submitted, if it has the required number of signatures, the clock starts ticking.
That would set up a vote that may or may not coincide with the third budget vote, and elections cost money. Better, she said, to have such a vote on Morristown’s future administrative framework when everyone’s already casting a vote on a third budget, whenever that may be.
“A petition forces the issue, but it’s going to cost the taxpayers more money than necessary,” Bickford said.
