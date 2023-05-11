Morristown municipal staff this week worked to mail out ballots to all registered voters ahead of a June 6 vote on a smaller budget than the $10.1 million proposal rejected on Town Meeting Day.
Some voters have said it’s still not low enough, but town officials said it can’t get much lower without drastically affecting town services.
“This second budget did not cut fat. There was no fat to cut. We cut meat,” town administrator Eric Dodge said this week. “If we have another no vote, I have no idea where you’re going to cut, because if people are going to start cutting employees, I’m going ask them who they can do without.”
The budget is down to $9.4 million, a figure achieved by cutting into some services but by keeping across-the-board employee raises intact. One of those services cut was town-wide paving projects, which Dodge said, “is not best practice,” but seemed a palatable deletion to the selectboard.
Dodge said vocal budget detractors have insisted that any new budget that increases the tax burden by more than single digits is in danger of being nixed again. While the new $9.4 million budget calls for a 12.6 percent increase in the amount to be raised in taxes compared to the current year — mitigated by using $240,000 from the town’s reserve fund — Morristown’s robust village development is expected to significantly increase the property grand list, which would further drop the tax burden into that single-digit territory.
“We have been told time and time again that no matter how much you cut it, if it’s not down to single digits we won’t pay for it,” he said. “I’m asking those people to stand by what they said and vote yes.”
The proposed $9.4 million now calls for $7.7 million in property taxes and the rest from non-tax revenues. For comparison, the original budget would have required an extra $1 million in taxes.
A second budget failure would mean a third budget vote would not occur until well into next fiscal year — an Australian ballot vote requires a month and a half of warning, not to mention however long the town spent adjusting the budget.
What happens if voters reject it again?
“We’re not planning on it failing, obviously, but we are in the business of contingency plans,” Dodge said, adding neither he nor the selectboard are inclined to delve into those contingency plans until after June 6.
While Dodge would prefer to not get into the what-if discussion should the budget fail again June 6, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns appear unclear about what would happen.
Jenny Prosser, general counsel and director of municipal assistance with the secretary of state’s office, said state law spells out a town’s statutory spending obligations and authorizes voters to approve municipal appropriations, but does not address what happens if a town doesn’t have an approved budget from which to operate.
Prosser said state law also dictates how selectboards handle deficit spending, but she’s not sure that applies to a fiscal year simply beginning without a budget in place. She added, though, that Vermont towns operating on a calendar year — Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 instead of July 1 through June 30 of the following year — spend the first couple of months each year without a budget, until one is approved by voters on Town Meeting Day in March.
Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said a municipality would need to consult with its town attorney to advise how best to proceed.
“State law largely dictates what a municipality needs to do, can do, and can’t do,” Brady wrote in an email last week. “The town would likely look to the statutes to figure out how to continue serving the community with as few disruptions as possible — and within the confines of state law.”
Prosser said town selectboards are allowed by statute to borrow money to pay for current expenses or in anticipation of taxes — a common occurrences for those calendar-year towns.
Brady added, “The simple answer to your question of what happens if the town budget fails again in Morrisville is that state law states the town would set up another vote and continue doing so until a budget passed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.