Morristown’s sidewalk policy is about to bump up against residents’ wallets.
“It is expected that the residents of Morrisville shall be able to walk on a sidewalk to the shops and business where products are sold or services are offered to the general public,” the town policy states.
At what cost? That’s what voters are asking.
Next week, residents will be asked to approve spending as much as $200,000 to build a stretch of sidewalk along Jersey Heights, a rapidly growing part of the village where scores of new housing units are in varying stages of development.
The vote, which takes place at a special town meeting April 18 at Peoples Academy, is a re-do from Town Meeting Day, a reconsideration necessitated because the article listed the wrong street name. Regardless of the typo, that measure was roundly defeated, alongside the town’s operating budget, and may face an uphill battle a second time around.
According to town administrator Eric Dodge, though, private developers have been the ones paying for most of the new sidewalks that have been built over the past several years, and it’s up to the town to take care of the rest.
“What we’re looking for is to cover those gaps that are in front of private properties not being developed, and to connect all those other pieces of sidewalk,” Dodge said. “We still have people walking beside the road, and it’s still dangerous, and if we can just get those gaps filled in, it will create a very safe environment.”
The town’s sidewalk policy requires new development in the village — including the commercial district on the north end of town and the residential areas surrounding the central business core — to include sidewalks in front of properties.
That’s what happened last year when developer Graham Mink started construction on his 136-unit Riverside Village project, described by zoning officials as the largest housing project ever permitted by the town.
According to Dodge, Mink and other developers have other projects in the pipeline, which means more public sidewalks that they must build. Ultimately, the new properties will extend the Jersey Heights sidewalk just about all the way to Route 100.
It’s not just on that part of town — Dodge said, as one recent example, the owner of a cannabis retail shop on Stafford Avenue must put in a sidewalk.
Dodge said it’s the town’s responsibility to fill in the gaps. Either that or wait for someone to develop property along those stretches of shoulder-only stretches.
The policy requires sidewalks to be separated from roadways by either an 8-inch-high granite curb or a grass strip at least 2 feet wide. New sidewalks must meet federal accessibility requirements, including an ADA-compliant transition “where a new sidewalk dead-ends into a property that is yet to be (re)developed to include a sidewalk.”
For now, though, the pedestrian access on Jersey Heights between the new sidewalk in front of Riverside Village and the old sidewalk at Feline Loop — across the street from the Randolph Road intersection — consists simply of some extra highway asphalt poured onto the shoulder, creating a slight rise.
It resembles a sidewalk in the same way that a salad bowl resembles a helmet.
Paths to nowhere
The town’s most infamous “sidewalk to nowhere” may be the one in front of Marckres & Norder, on Route 100 near the Morristown Corners intersection, which the state required when the insurance business moved there in 2015.
However, there are plenty of those dead-end sidewalks around town, and Morrisville often resembles a patchwork pattern of pedestrian paths.
In the commercial district, Brooklyn Street’s sidewalk does not quite extend to the intersection of Route 15, one of the most chaotic intersections in town. Also in that area, there are short stretches of sidewalk on Munson and Industrial avenues, where most of the street is unlined shoulder.
Smack in the village residential area, Union Street has a sidewalk for small stretch, until it doesn’t — youth walking to the teen center on that street just walk in the road.
Manufacturing Solutions Inc. has a sidewalk along Stafford Avenue that dead ends where its parking lot does. CVS built a wraparound walk that also connects to nothing. Tractor Supply Inc. built another one that extends up Center Road a bit. When a new condo development went up a few years later, it extended that one further up Trombley Hill, but only as far as its property line.
The gaps in pedestrian walkways are not unique to Morrisville. A prime example is the next town over, where half of Stowe’s Maple Street consists of narrow, rough shoulders leading to the busiest grocery store in town. Stowe voters in 2018 approved a $3.4 million bond to extend sidewalks on the southern side of the village, but the northern entryway remains a dicey pedestrian proposition.
In Morristown, the above examples are just a sampling. Dodge said the town does not have an adequate infrastructure inventory detailing where sidewalks are located and where they are needed, or where existing ones are falling apart — anecdotally, for instance, Court Street’s sidewalk is a jagged, hazardous mess.
Why not?
Dodge said he had to cut $20,000 from the budget that would have helped pay for such an inventory. It’s the same pecuniary dilemma the town finds itself in with trying to convince voters a second time to pay for sidewalks — it’s more money in a year when voters already resoundingly rejected the town budget once.
“If it had been a year when we didn’t have such budget woes, I don’t think it would have gone down the way it did the first time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.