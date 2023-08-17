Panel discussion

Morristown residents Monday night attended a selectboard-hosted panel discussion on the differences between town manager and town administrator styles of executive governance.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

As Morristown residents ponder whether to vote Aug. 29 to change the town’s executive governance model, a trio of municipal professionals with more than half a century of combined experience offered their thoughts on the job of running the town.

In a panel discussion Monday, Stowe town manager Charles Safford and recently retired Waterbury municipal manager Bill Shepeluk represented their preferred form of administration, while Bristol town administrator Valerie Capels offered hers.

Day-to-day operations

From left, Stowe town manger Charles Safford and former Waterbury municipal manager Bill Shepeluk talk about the roles they play in running their respective towns’ day-to-day operations, as Morristown moderator Shap Smith oversees the discussion.

