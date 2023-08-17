As Morristown residents ponder whether to vote Aug. 29 to change the town’s executive governance model, a trio of municipal professionals with more than half a century of combined experience offered their thoughts on the job of running the town.
In a panel discussion Monday, Stowe town manager Charles Safford and recently retired Waterbury municipal manager Bill Shepeluk represented their preferred form of administration, while Bristol town administrator Valerie Capels offered hers.
All three executives said the duty of the selectboard is to set a town’s mission, tone and policies, and the duty of the administration is to work with those policies as wayfinders. The key difference between a manager and an administrator is how much authority a community is willing to cede to a professional and how much of a say elected selectboard members get over day-to-day town operations — town managers have more; administrators have less.
Currently, Morristown has neither and has instead named police chief Jason Luneau the temporary town administrator.
“Most power is informal. But when you need it, you need it,” Safford said. “Sometimes, it’s helpful to get people back on the rails, because they understand you have certain authority to help oversee the day-to-day administration and help the selectboard meet its policy objectives.”
Safford added he’s never “walked into an arena” as Stowe’s town manager where he didn’t have statutory authority to make decisions, and he said a town might get a broader pool of candidates for an executive job under a model where a manager can run things and “respect the roles” that the town’s various government bodies play in advancing the selectboard’s policy objectives.
Shepeluk echoed that, saying, “I think that town administrators, frankly, have a very tough job. I would never apply for a job to be a town administrator.”
He said that is especially true in a municipality like Morristown, which does not have a town charter that lays out the authority vested in an administrator. He said without a charter, a town must operate according to general state laws, and while there is a section in Vermont law outlining the duties of town, city or village managers, “you can’t find anything in state statute about the town administrator.”
“I feel that oftentimes administrators get caught in a box where they have all the responsibility, and the public expects them to be responsive, to do a job, and the selectboard expects them to do a particular job, but they have no authority,” Shepeluk said. “The authority lies solely with the selectboard.”
That was a big reason why Morristown opted to stick with a town administrator form of government when former administrator Dan Lindley retired in 2021: a concern about losing that authority. However, just two years later, only one person from that board remains, and current board members and a significant-enough portion of the populace — more than 200 people signed the petition to force the vote on Aug. 29 — are advocating for letting a manager do the work.
Capels, meanwhile, said she has been able to accomplish plenty in Bristol — which has a population of about 3,700, compared to Morristown’s 5,400 — as a town administrator.
“It’s not a particularized opportunity for town managers to have those kinds of successes and influences on growth and other positive impacts in the community,” Capels said.
She said she prefers “to be able to punt to the selectboard” in Bristol on a lot of matters, even if certain tasks — like hiring, firing and discipling employees and authorizing large purchases — may take longer to accomplish when a board only meets twice a month.
“As a town administrator, I feel that the department heads and I are more on a collegial level,” she said. “I try to be supportive in that way, knowing that I don’t have authority to wield a heavier hand.”
Growing pains?
Both Safford and Shepeluk said Stowe and Waterbury saw more efficient operations under a town manager model than whatever they’d been working with before they took the reins.
Shepeluk, who retired last year after nearly 35 years as Waterbury’s town manager, said when he first came on, “we pretty much had two of everything,” since the town and village governments were so bifurcated, and he spent his first five to 10 years consolidating things.
Safford, who became Stowe’s first town manager in 2007, said a former assistant told him that more had been done in his first 10 years there than had been done in the 40 years prior.
Safford said the transition to a town manager form of government wasn’t without its growing pains. He said department heads had grown accustomed to politicking with the selectboard, cornering members here and there to advocate for their department’s needs.
Shepeluk said it is wise for a town manager to get the board involved in things like sitting on hiring committees for “high-profile” jobs, but to let the board know if the committee can’t reach a consensus, the manager will make the decision, because that’s ultimately the manager’s purview.
Safford added Stowe’s charter requires him to inform the selectboard about department head hires and gives the board veto power over them. Again, however, Morristown has no charter.
Making the budget
When it comes to budget crafting — a hot topic in Morristown, which is also voting Aug. 29 on an operating budget for a third time this year — Shepeluk and Safford held different philosophies, although both said the town manager does much of the heavy lifting and takes selectboard guidance as just that.
Shepeluk said in Waterbury, which ran on a calendar year instead of a fiscal year, he presented to the selectboard, one by one, the proposed budget for each department and then melded them together at the end.
He added that it’s wise to not have board’s get into the weeds with budgets.
“If we’ve just got to get $50,000 out of the budget, I would plead with the selectboard, ‘Please, let me and my department heads figure out where to get the $50,000 instead of you telling us,’” he said.
Safford said he sees the budget as a year-long process, fine-tuning town’s needs based on the board’s policy work and goal setting.
“Every time the board meets, it’s an informative process,” he said, adding that he will sometimes offer budget proposals that are not politically popular, but are, in his mind, necessary for the town’s continued operation.
“My job is to talk about some uncomfortable truths,” he said.
