Per state election law, the 1,110-438 vote requires a 30-day cooling off period in case anyone wants to appeal it. In the meantime, the town selectboard has worked on creating a new job description for the position.
Interim administrator — and not-interim-at-all police chief — Jason Luneau said Monday that he used Stowe’s town manager job description as a boilerplate base and adapted it to fit Morristown’s needs. Stowe town manager Charles Safford, along with retired Waterbury municipal manager Bill Shepeluk, participated in a community forum ahead of the Aug. 29 vote, giving residents an idea of how their duties differ from those of a town administrator.
Some of those duties include:
• Responding to questions from the press and public.
• Responding to complaints from the public, including those that can’t be resolved by department heads.
• Referring policy questions to the selectboard, developing its meeting agenda and advising it.
• Representing the town to local businesses, community organizations, citizen groups and the general public.
Selectboard member Laura Streets wondered if it was necessary to include the “mathematical aptitude” job pre-requisite as written, which, among other skills, “requires the ability to perform addition, subtraction, multiplication and division,” and suggested beefing up skills like government computer software.
“I just don’t think I would even consider somebody that doesn’t know how to perform addition, subtraction, multiplication and division,” Streets said to chuckles.
The town manager form of government was championed by residents who petitioned to get the question on the ballot as well as individual selectboard members, not all of whom, however, were supportive of fast-tracking the transformation.
It remains unclear whether the switch will elicit more interest in Morristown’s chief administrative job. Former human resources director Paul Beattie, who resigned last month, hypothesized two months earlier that the paucity of interest — only a couple of people had replied to a help wanted ad that ran statewide and not much has changed since then — might be attributable to “the dynamics” in town as a vocal group of residents repeatedly thrashed the selectboard’s unpopular budget.
“Right now, we have a reputation in Morrisville,” Beattie said in June.
Speaking of Beattie, her position remains in the budget, which was finally passed in reduced form on Aug. 29. The selectboard Monday tinkered with that job description, as well as that of the assistant finance director, which had previously included some light human resources duties. Beattie held that position before being hired as the HR director.
