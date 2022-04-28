Morristown’s planning council and development review board have long been able to fill vacancies with people from other towns, but not anymore.
Moving forward, a person appointed to serve on a Morristown board or commission must be from the town or village, the town selectboard decreed last week.
The selectboard had recently revisited its rules for appointments, a responsibility it shares with the village trustees, to lend more transparency to the process for alerting the community to upcoming vacancies or sudden departures.
However, even Jess Graham, the board member who initially pushed for the changes, was taken aback at the rule change to restrict board appointments to people who live in town and are on the voter checklist. The selectboard’s decision followed a similar one made by the village trustees earlier, according to town administrator Eric Dodge.
Town planning director and zoning administrator Todd Thomas, who works with the planning council and development review board, said state law allows for people from other communities to serve on a town board or commission, if a majority of board members are from the town the board serves.
There are two non-Morristown people on the five-person planning council — one from Elmore and one from Wolcott — and one person from Hyde Park on the review board, Thomas said.
When their terms are up, they will be replaced with Morristown residents.
Dodge said the state law regarding board makeup is helpful to smaller towns that might not have enough population to find people willing to volunteer for various board and commissions.
Despite reservations about losing the ability to have people who are dedicated to the town even if they don’t live here — planning council member Alan Van Anda, for instance, lives in Elmore, but is a visible and active member of the Morristown business community as co-owner of Lost Nation Brewing — the selectboard voted 4-1 to approve the policy changes.
Graham was the sole nay vote, and she chuckled while casting it, noting the irony that she was the one who proposed the rule changes in the first place.
She said “at first blush” it makes sense to only allow town or village residents, but she is worried about losing institutional knowledge or someone with an area of expertise that could be valuable to the board.
“This is pretty major, in my opinion,” Graham said. “I’m worried about the repercussions.”
Board chair Bob Beeman said there have been years when no one would step up to serve.
“Lately, in the past year or two, we’ve had all kinds of people who want to get on,” Beeman said.
Equity backed by policy
Also at last week’s meeting, the selectboard amended the declaration of inclusion it adopted just a month earlier, to, as Graham said, “have teeth behind it.”
The board approved adding a line to the declaration stating the town will make sure its policies and procedures line up with its aspirations to make everyone in town feel welcome.
The vote was 3-1-1, with Judy Bickford, Don McDowell and Graham voting yes, Beeman voting no and Brian Kellogg abstaining.
The new sentence now reads, “As a town we formally condemn discrimination in all its forms and commit to fair and equitable treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies and operating procedures reflect this commitment.”
McDowell said the recent killing of a transgender person in the Cadys Falls area of town underscored his desire to revisit the declaration, even though it was not even a month old.
“That’s an action statement that is not just talking the talk but walking the walk on something that I think is very important,” McDowell said.
