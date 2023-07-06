A Morristown resident who was elected to the town selectboard in March after heavily criticizing the previous board’s original budget and town officials’ lack of transparency has quit after four months, citing a lack of leadership on the board.
Travis Sabataso resigned last week following what he described as “some tense conversations” with board chair Judy Bickford in the week leading up to his resignation. He said he shared some thoughts with her about the budget — now in its third iteration after two defeats — and was alternately ignored or received only terse, generic statements about the importance of passing the budget.
Bickford did not return a phone message seeking comment nor did she respond to a public records request seeking correspondence regarding Sabataso — the request was made Monday to all current board members, and only Laura Streets replied, and that was only to say she would be issuing a statement later that evening during the selectboard meeting.
Town administrative assistant Judi Alberi did leave a voice message Monday saying she was in charge of filling the public records request, but the town offices were closed Monday and Tuesday for Independence Day.
In her statement at Monday’s meeting, Streets said she also considered quitting the board. She said she has also “been subject to the same behavior” that Sabataso described.
Much of Streets’ statement was cryptic and didn’t name anyone in particular.
“I have and will continue to address the lack of democratic process and the disrespect of the residents that emanates at times from this board,” she said. “It angers me, their refusal to acknowledge the majority vote and dismissal of the voters as an ‘anti-budget group’ who ‘used a campaign of fearmongering and misinformation to defeat it.’ I have been accused of ‘a collaboration between a selectboard member and this anti-budget group.’”
Bickford, who did not attend Monday’s selectboard meeting, was nonetheless the talk of the meeting. Two residents, Tony Cote and Kathy Chafee, called for her resignation.
And Streets denied Bickford a renewed seat on the Lamoille County Planning Commission by abstaining from the otherwise rote vote. As acting board chair Don McDowell noted, despite his and fellow board member Chris Palermo’s affirmative votes, 2-1 is not good enough to make an appointment.
To sum, following a tumultuous week, the selectboard became a four-person body following a sudden resignation for the second time in four months; had another board member contemplate quitting; had two people in a public meeting call for a third resignation; and now has no representation on the county planning commission.
She said, he said?
Sabataso, no longer bound by public records laws, did share with the News & Citizen a couple of email threads between him and Bickford. One of them reads as a largely one-way correspondence started by him on June 20 soliciting feedback from her on his “thoughts on the next steps for the budget.”
The correspondence came to a head last Thursday, June 29, when Bickford told Sabataso in an email that he was “mansplaining” things to her.
Bickford also told Sabataso that a different email he sent her on June 28 — in which he says he was discouraged that she hadn’t “come up with any creative solutions or ideas to this budget” — “personally insulted” her.
“You would not be talking to me like this if I were a man,” Bickford wrote.
On the phone Monday, Sabataso said that tacit accusation of misogyny was the spark that led to his resignation. He said that, as the human resources director for the town of Essex, his reputation when it comes to interpersonal relationships is too important to get accused of gender discrimination.
“I don’t think she is carrying her weight. I still don’t feel like she’s the best chair. But that doesn’t have a damned thing to do with her being a female,” he said.
His reply to Bickford — in which he resigned and copied the other board members — underscored that point, saying he had never been accused of mansplaining and accusing her of “using gender discrimination as an excuse for lack of personal accountability.”
“My issues with you in no way relate to gender, they relate to you as a person. I take very seriously that accusation,” Sabataso wrote. “You lack leadership. You lack accountability. You lack personal creativity and outside the box thinking. You lack the simple ability to listen and hear, truly hear, thoughts outside of your own. You are stubborn, and entitled, and feel that anyone who thinks differently than you is wrong and evil.”
Any friction between Sabataso and Bickford may have started before he even became a selectboard member.
Leading up to his Town Meeting Day election, he campaigned by heavily criticizing the first budget, along with the selectboard that crafted it and then-town administrator Eric Dodge.
Longtime board chair Bob Beeman abruptly quit the selectboard just days after Sabataso was elected, telling the News & Citizen that Sabataso had “done nothing but berate, criticize and insult” town staff and board members.
“He must forget that he is only one vote out of five on the board. He can’t affect a change unless he has support from a majority of the board,” Beeman said at the time. “Not a very smart move for someone that wants a seat on the board. He does have to remember that it is a political position, and you can’t insult the ones you have to work with.”
On the phone Monday, Sabataso acknowledged that he had his work cut out for him in mending bridges with the board and town staff, and he admitted his tone with Bickford was “snippy,” but denied it was discriminatory. He said he felt like he had made positive headway with many town employees. He even felt like the new board “was going in the right direction,” despite his reservations about the chair.
“It is unfortunate that I did feel that I was in this lose-lose situation here,” he said.
