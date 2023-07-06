Travis Sabataso resigns

Travis Sabataso resigned last week following what he described as “some tense conversations” with board chair Judy Bickford in the week leading up to his resignation.

A Morristown resident who was elected to the town selectboard in March after heavily criticizing the previous board’s original budget and town officials’ lack of transparency has quit after four months, citing a lack of leadership on the board.

Travis Sabataso resigned last week following what he described as “some tense conversations” with board chair Judy Bickford in the week leading up to his resignation. He said he shared some thoughts with her about the budget — now in its third iteration after two defeats — and was alternately ignored or received only terse, generic statements about the importance of passing the budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.