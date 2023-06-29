Eric Dodge, Morristown’s outgoing town administrator, was feted by his staff ahead of last week’s Wednesday Night Live music series. Dodge, who has been on the job since 2021, wrapped up his tenure this week.
Morristown’s top cop is taking his boss’s job, at least for a little while.
Police chief Jason Luneau on Monday was named interim town manager, temporarily replacing Eric Dodge, who announced May 1 that he would resign at the end of June. The town has had trouble attracting candidates for the position, with human resources director Paula Beattie suggesting last week that the town’s “reputation” and its lack of a budget may have made some people wary of applying for a job there.
Luneau will keep his current police chief salary and will be paid an extra $500 a week as an interim stipend.
Judi Alberi, the town’s administrative assistant, will get an extra $6 hour during Luneau’s tenure as pay for the extra workload she’ll have to shoulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.