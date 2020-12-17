The cost of operating Morristown’s police department could inch up slightly.
The department’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year is $1,385,720, just over $31,000 more than the current budget.
Almost all of that increase is due to the department’s standard cost-of-living wage increases for officers, said Chief Richard Keith.
“No significant increase in this budget. Minus salaries, it’s a level fund. Again,” Keith said.
Under the proposal, salaries and benefits would increase from $1,109,072 to $1,137,878.
The department has been down an officer for several months after former patrol officer Kevin LaPlante retired last summer. The other nine members of the department have been logging plenty of overtime.
Keith has struggled to find a qualified, trained candidate to replace LaPlante, so he’s budgeted for more overtime to cover those shifts.
Proposed overtime is up to $97,758, about a $10,000 increase over last year’s budget.
Keith is also hoping to grow the department and hire an 11th officer. The department is hoping to send a candidate to the police academy in 2021, and department will only have to pay 25 percent of that new position’s salary thanks to a special grant Morristown was awarded earlier this year.
The department’s proposed communications budget, which covers dispatch through the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, plus a number of smaller items, is up roughly $8,000 to a proposed $91,779, and building maintenance for the station is up about $3,000 to a proposed $35,356.
A new coat of paint is planned for much of the station, Keith said.
“No major repairs to do,” he said.
The department’s budget increase to maintain vehicles and equipment is negligible. Keith said the department won’t be getting a new vehicle in the proposed budget.
Keith hopes to purchase a new sedan next year, keeping up with the replacement schedule that allows for no more than three vehicle loans at any one time for the department.
Morristown’s police department budget is still in draft phase; it and all other town department budgets are still being reviewed by the selectboard and will be finalized in late January.
