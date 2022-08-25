Amid clamoring in recent months from residents concerned about Morristown government transparency, particularly when it comes to the town’s rapid rate of development, the message from some town officials sounds something like this: be there or beware.
Last week Brian Kellogg, the longest current serving selectboard member, said he is frustrated by people bemoaning the lack of transparency in town, and reiterated a familiar refrain from town officials in recent months: Go to the meetings.
“I think it’s a two-way street,” Kellogg said during the Aug. 15 board meeting. “You can’t be transparent if you don’t come to the meetings, because we don’t go door to door to let everybody know.”
Judging by recent concerns about development in town, and the number of people speaking up during the public comment portion of municipal meetings, Morristown residents are heeding that advice.
Laura Green, who raised her kids in town, said she has only recently begun started paying more attention to the government officials who make all the decisions in town. And she said she has a newfound appreciation for civic engagement.
“I’ve stayed out of everything. And all of a sudden, I’m going, oh my god, people have been working diligently and I knew nothing about it,” Green said. She also paraphrased a political quote, saying, “Politics is not going to stay out of your life. What are you doing to be involved?”
Selectboard chair Bob Beeman, after missing the previous two board meetings, spoke at length about how the best way to get involved is to come to meetings and get information straight from the town officials.
He said social media posts are often sharing second or third-hand information without sufficient facts or data and he also called out the News & Citizen for “not printing facts, either” but didn’t provide any specifics at the meeting or directly to the newspaper.
“The best way to be involved is to be here, when these things are discussed and when decisions are made,” Beeman said.
Sharon Rowell, however, gave the local elected officials a pass. She said she doesn’t think most of the comments about meeting access and public transparency made in recent months has been directed at the selectboard, but rather the town planning council or other town governmental bodies. Rowell said the big difference is every selectboard meeting sets aside time on its agenda for “community concerns,” and the other boards do not.
Beeman told Rowell that, when he was still a neophyte on the board, he convinced the former town administrator to add a community concerns section to the agenda, seeing as “there was no place for anyone to come and talk.”
Now, many people frequently show up for that catch-all public comment period, although there have been gripes of late that the community concerns are placed at the tail end of the agenda, rather than at the beginning.
Beeman said he “loves to see a packed room,” and said he has been to several planning council meetings where there’s only been a couple council members and one or two people from the public.
But he also said he’s in favor of having a “bigger virtual presence” for meetings of the planning council and development review board — which town officials refer to as “subordinate boards” made up of people appointed by the selectboard and village trustees.
“If we can do that, I think we should do that,” Beeman said.
Town planning director and zoning administrator Todd Thomas, who staffs those two subordinate boards, has said he doesn’t have the bandwidth or an assistant to manage recording or hosting meetings virtually. Although it does offer a virtual option, the selectboard also has a dedicated scribe who takes meeting minutes and Green Mountain Access tapes the proceedings.
On its agenda Tuesday, the planning council set aside time at the meeting to discuss public comments. However, neither draft minutes nor a recording from that meeting were available as of press deadline.
Let them eat steak?
In other business from last week’s meeting, Laura Streets, a member of the development review board, complained that the village trustees and selectboard, when they have their yearly joint meetings, are paying to have catered dinners with the meeting.
Beeman said he and Kellogg came up with the idea several years ago to soothe hurt feelings and “take the wall down” between the two main municipal bodies. He and Kellogg both said the collaborative efforts bore fruit, such as sharing heavy equipment among the two municipalities.
Beeman, Kellogg and Jess Graham all said they get paid very little as selectboard members — about $100 a month, Graham said — and with the innumerable hours they put it, what’s the harm of a steak dinner once a year?
But Streets said she and members of other boards “do not receive a cent and certainly do not get dinner.” She suggested having it as a line item for townspeople to vote on.
“I think going forward that the selectboard and trustees need to find a way to work together that’s not going to cost the taxpayers steak dinner,” Streets said. “I’ve never heard of anything so ridiculous.”
Kellogg said the town can take the dinner tab out of his salary.
