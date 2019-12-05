Two Morristown police officers have been promoted, another is now a tenured patrolman and the police department has hired a new administrative assistant.
The Morristown Select Board approved those four personnel moves on Monday.
Garth Christensen, a corporal who has been with the department for 22 years, and Jason Luneau — the department’s detective, handler of K-9 officer Viper, and a Morristown officer since 2007 — were both promoted to the new positions of patrol sergeants.
The select board also appointed patrol officer Peter Hughes as a tenured officer with the department; Hughes was hired as an officer in 2018 and has completed his one-year probationary period.
And, the select board approved hiring a new part-time administrative assistant for the department. Darlene Creighton was hired to replace Nancy Merrill, who is retiring. Creighton started work Tuesday; she’ll work 20 hours a week for $17.50 per hour.
Select board member Eric Dodge, a former Morristown officer, noted that Monday night was historic, as the department now has patrol sergeants for the first time since its founding in the 1970s.
Christensen and Luneau each applied for the patrol sergeant positions, were vetted by an interview committee that included Select Board Chair Bob Beeman, and have completed training for their new assignments. They will continue to serve as regular officers, but will take on added responsibilities, overseeing and supervising shifts and “going wherever they’re needed,” said Police Chief Richard Keith.
“I’m going to be leaning on them quite a bit more,” he said.
Christensen and Luneau will alternate shifts, with each on duty every other day. As part of that transition, Luneau will take a step back from working as the detective.
“He’s going back into uniform,” Keith said. He will reassign another senior patrolman to replace Luneau as detective. He has narrowed his choices to two officers, but hasn’t made a final decision yet.
The changes have sparked a discussion about whether Morristown needs more than the 10 officers now working under Keith. The select board bandied about the idea of adding at least one and possibly two officers during budget discussions last month, but no conclusions have been reached yet, Keith said.
Christensen and Luneau will assume their new roles Dec. 8; their pay is determined by the police union contract with the town.