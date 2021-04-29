A decree two years ago opening a Morristown road to all-terrain vehicle users was never meant to be open-ended, and a decision on whether to let ATVs use other roads ought to be left up to voters instead of a group of five people.
That’s what the Morristown Selectboard decided last week as it discontinued use of Silver Ridge Road for ATVs until a larger plan for the machines in town can be developed, after getting an earful from people on both sides of the debate.
ATV season in Vermont starts May 15.
The town will host an informational meeting May 17 to discuss the issue further, and it’s likely to be a spirited affair. For one, it’s going to be outside, at Oxbow Riverfront Park, the largest outdoor venue the town owns. For another, ATV riders from far and wide are expected to make a showing.
Hundreds are expected to attend for an issue that selectboard chair Bob Beeman said is shaping up to be the most divisive issue he’s faced in 13 years on the board. He and other board members would prefer to put the issue to a townwide vote, rather than have the board make the decision, especially since it wouldn’t even be a full board making the call — one member, Gary Nolan, is part of the state ATV association and another, Eric Dodge, is stepping down at the end of June to become the new town administrator.
“I know everybody’s really wanting to come out and talk about this whole ATV issue as soon as we can, and involve as many people as we can,” Beeman said.
In 2019, the board opened up Morristown’s portion of Silver Ridge Road to ATV use on a trial basis. It’s a roughly half-mile stretch of a road located mostly in Hyde Park, which allows ATV drivers access to its town roads.
However, all last year, riders continued to use Silver Ridge and the local group Green Mountain ATV Riders even designated a trailhead at the parking lot of the Sunset Motor Inn, located at the intersection of that road and Route 15.
The April 19 meeting was a chaotic affair, with scores of people attending via the application GoToMeeting, which didn’t allow the board to mute people, thus leading to a din of overlapping voices on the general nature of ATVs.
Some were worried about the machines ripping up roads, running over kids and affecting wildlife with their noise. To counter that, ATV advocates emphasized the safety and relative quiet of modern machines.
Some expressed concern about liability insurance and whether that would affect the town’s road insurance — town administrator Dan Lindley said it would not.
There was even difference of opinion among board members if Silver Ridge was open to ATVs or not.
Board member Brian Kellogg said he felt the 2019 trial period was meant to garner feedback, and having not received any, he assumed it would remain open.
Beeman toed the line between agreeing with Kellogg and interpreting the “trial period” to mean it’s over until further notice, and ultimately steered the board toward a moratorium.
Beeman said he took a walk and knocked on the doors of the dozen or so Morristown-side Silver Ridge property owners the day of the April 19 meeting, and didn’t hear any complaints.
But Jeff Egan said that hardly counts as hard data for making decisions.
Shelly Severinghaus, who lives on Silver Ridge Road, said just because someone comes off as neutral or doesn’t complain about something doesn’t mean they support it.
“We should have different metrics than complaints or praise,” she said.
Next steps
This past winter, Green Mountain ATV Riders proposed opening up even more roads, to connect to the more ATV-friendly towns of Johnson and Hyde Park, both of which allow use on town roads.
This prompted an outpouring of opposition from people disinclined to allow ATVs in places like Morristown Corners, Mud City and Cady’s Falls.
However, there are contradicting narratives about who approached whom — the town or the ATV club — and whether or not a request was actually made.
Club president Chad Letourneau of Cambridge said he was under the impression that the town had approached the club.
“Morrisville came to us and wants us in there,” Letourneau said.
Past president Shannon Friedrich said it was the other way around.
“We didn't request it. We didn't push to have it. We just wanted to know how ATVs would look in Morrisville, if that was an option,” Friedrich said.
In an email to Beeman in February, signed by Friedrich, the ATV club proposed opening up Walton Road in Morristown, which connects to French Hill in Johnson.
The letter also proposed opening up the Cady’s Falls area, which would then get them all the way over to Silver Ridge and into Hyde Park.
However, that proposal wasn’t deemed as “official,” since it was addressed to Beeman’s personal email address and not his town address — even though the subject line reads “Proposal for ATV Use within the Town and Village of Morrisville Vermont,” according to a copy obtained by local opposition group Friends of Morristown Roads.
Vermont’s public records and open meeting laws do not differentiate between personal and governmental addresses if town business is being discussed.
“I don’t know how this all got started, but there’s never been an official request to open any other town roads,” board member Gary Nolan said.
Nolan, treasurer for the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association, has said he would recuse himself from selectboard votes on ATVs in town.
The official nature of the proposal is likely to change, as ATV club member Lisa Desjardins has been tasked to bring the proposal she and others thought had already been submitted to the next selectboard meeting, May 3, to make it official.
