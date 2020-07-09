Wednesday Night Live is returning to Morristown later this month.
The Morristown Select Board voted Monday to approve restarting the summer concert series. It had been suspended in early June because of the pandemic.
Tricia Follert, the town’s community development coordinator, is working to firm up the lineup and schedule, and Dan Lindley, the town administrator, expects the music to start later this month.
The concerts typically draw hundreds of people to Oxbow Riverfront Park every week for music, food and festivities. Following state rules, Lindley said attendance at Wednesday Night Live will be limited to 150 people per night, social distancing will be observed, and face masks will be required.
Other business
• After a discussion, the board decided to take no action on requiring anyone going out in public to wear a face mask. The resolution was proposed by a resident concerned about the spread of coronavirus.
• The board voted to join the communications union district being formed in Lamoille County to improve broadband service. Jane Campbell will be Morristown’s representative on the district’s governing board.
• The board selected Richmond-based J. Hutchins Inc. to rebuild or pave all or parts of Northgate Avenue, Harrel Street, Munson Avenue and Morristown Corners Road.
Hutchins submitted the low bid of $284,999; Pike Industries of Belmont, N.H., bid $294,350 and Engineers Construction Inc. of Williston bid $318,808.
The town had earmarked about $275,000 for the work. A start date hasn’t been set yet, Lindley said.
• The board signed a contract with Dale E. Percy of Stowe to install a new box culvert on Mud City Loop, which has been closed since last fall. Percy bid just under $130,000 to install the pre-fabricated box culvert, and should begin work in early August, Lindley said. The project should be finished in three to four weeks.
• New contracts were approved for both Lindley and Morristown Police Chief Richard Keith. Lindley and Keith typically receive five-year contracts, but Lindley’s new contract is only for one year and Keith’s is for two.
Lindley said his contract is shorter because he plans to retire next summer. Keith’s new contract indicates he is scheduled to retire on June 30, 2022.
Keith will be paid $100,401 for the fiscal year that began last week, and he is scheduled to receive a raise of at least 3.5 percent next July.
Lindley will be paid $80,704 in his final year with the town.
• Residents of Pope Meadow Drive asked the town to begin a review of whether their street can become a town road.
• The board approved names for two private roads, Anderson Lane and Dinky Lane. Both are just off Meadow Drive. The naming applications asked that the second one be called Dinky Drive, but Todd Thomas, own zoning administrator and planning director asked that it be called Dinky Lane to stay consistent. Town policy says that new dead-end roads should be called lanes.
• Nancy Merrill was rehired as the part-time administrative assistant for the Morristown Police Department.
Merrill, who previously held the job for several years, will fill in until the department’s new administrative assistant, Darlene Creighton, is able to return to work. Merrill will work between 10 and 15 hours per week and be paid $18.52 an hour.
