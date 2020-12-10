Town Meeting Day 2021 is going to look very different in Morristown.
The town’s traditional, in-person town meeting on the first Tuesday in March has been canceled, joining the growing list of casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic that also included Morristown’s Fourth of July celebrations, Rocktoberfest and Halloween.
Instead of the traditional meeting, when voters gather to debate and vote on the municipal budget, special warned articles and the town’s contribution to local service agencies, all town business will be conducted and decided by all-day Australian ballot voting on Tuesday, March 2.
As COVID cases spike in Vermont, many towns are deciding to move to Australian-ballot-only voting for 2021. Stowe made the decision last month, and on Monday, Dec. 7, the Morristown Selectboard unanimously voted to follow suit.
The decision to make the switch is one available to Vermont towns thanks to a special piece of legislation designed to help them conduct business safely amid the pandemic.
“There’s not a lot of options right now,” said Dan Lindley, Morristown’s town administrator. Towns face a late January deadline, before finalizing town meeting warnings, to move to all-Australian-ballot vote.
Right now, no more than 75 people can gather together. That’s less than half the usual number of voters who typically assemble in the Peoples Academy gym for in-person town meeting, said Morristown Town Clerk Sara Haskins.
While the cap on the number of people could loosen by March, Lindley said it could become even more restrictive.
Lindley added that he believes the school district would have concerns about so many people gathering in the gym as well.
Haskins wasn’t sure yet if the move to Australian ballot will cost more. She won’t know for sure until she sees the final Town Meeting Day warning.
Some board members, including chair Bob Beeman, wondered if town meeting could be held remotely, with people participating by video chat.
But that’s not allowed though, Haskins said, in part because there is no way to verify who people are if they are on a video meeting, or if they’re actually on the voter checklist and allowed to vote on town matters.
“If we can’t have it remotely, we should have it Australian ballot,” Beeman said. “That’s just the way it is.”
“I don’t know if we have any recourse, what else are we going to do?” board member Gary Nolan said.
The town will still hold an informational meeting before March 2 that will allow for more voter participation and interaction with the selectboard.
That informational meeting can be conducted virtually, Lindley said, and it will be held sometime in the 10 days prior to March 2. The board is adding full video capability and recording and broadcasting its meetings beginning Dec. 21, so there should be no issue broadcasting the informational meeting in late February.
“We should plan to have a lot of participation,” said board member Eric Dodge, because people won’t be able to do that on March 2. Dodge added that he expects some backlash from voters about the decision to cancel the in-person meeting.
“We should be prepared for some criticism,” he said, even if an all-ballot-vote meeting is the safest and surest way to go this year.
Another change
The Morristown Selectboard also voted Monday to allow non-profits and service agencies hoping to be added to the list of those entities that receive town appropriations the ability to collect signatures on petitions electronically.
Each of those non-profits or service agencies who aren’t already on the list of annual appropriations must collect signatures of at least 5 percent of the total number of registered voters. Any agency asking for an increase to its appropriation must also collect the same number of signatures.
Door-to-door campaigning for signatures, and all other face-to-face interactions, aren’t encouraged during the pandemic. Five percent represents just over 200 signatures.
Typically, candidates running for town office also have to collect signatures but that requirement has already been waived in Vermont. Any potential candidates only have to turn in a simple form declaring their candidacy.
If no one submits that form to get on the ballot for a given office, and if no write-in candidate wins election to that position, then the selectboard can appoint someone after March 2.
