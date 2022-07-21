Morristown’s cemetery commissioners have long been responsible for providing real estate for the afterlife and making sure the grounds are kept neat and tidy.
Now, a town-appointed official will oversee people’s passage to the other side. On Monday, the Morristown Selectboard approved bringing on Chris Young as the new town sexton.
According to town administrator Eric Dodge, this is the first time Morristown has had the position as a fully contracted part of town government. Young will be paid $15,000 a year.
“This allows Chris to take some of the work out of the associations’ hands,” Dodge said. “It is a great commitment, and it can be nonconventional hours.”
He added those hours don’t happen much in the winter, but come spring, when the ground thaws, it’s a more-than full-time job.
Getting its name from an old Latin word meaning “custodian of sacred objects,” a sexton is responsible for all things related to town-owned burial grounds.
According to Young’s contract, the sexton is the town’s point person for burials, working with families and funeral homes to authorize every interment in a town cemetery, coordinating with grave diggers to make sure they’re in the right spot before opening or closing a grave, and making sure all cemetery-related paperwork in the town clerk’s office is accurate.
The sexton will be available as needed to meet with families who want to buy a burial lot, as well as arranging logistics with the memorial companies that provide and install cornerstone markers.
He is also responsible for overseeing use of the town vault. These vaults are the all-important place where bodies are stored during the winter while the ground is frozen.
Young will provide monthly updates to the two cemetery associations, and attend their annual meetings, per his contract, but he will ultimately report to Dodge, the town administrator.
There are eight Morristown cemeteries, the largest of which is Pleasant View, at 20 acres. Located on Washington Highway, it is highly visible to anyone headed that direction from Maple or Congress streets, or anyone on their way to Copley Hospital.
Pleasant View is also the newest cemetery in town, relatively speaking. According to the town website, the property was purchased in 1892 and the original vault was built in 1894.
Pleasant View has its own small volunteer association. The other seven town cemeteries are overseen by the Morristown Cemetery Association.
They are:
• Lakeview Cemetery, on Cadys Falls Road
• Laporte Cemetery, on Route 100
• Mountain View Cemetery, on Walton Road
• Plains Cemetery, on Needle Eye Road
• Randolph Cemetery, on Neuland Road
• Riverside Cemetery, on Park Street
• Wheeler Cemetery, also on Washington Highway
