The Morristown Conservation Commission, along with town officials, has started the wheels turning for this year’s effort to clean up the over 100 miles of town roads from roadside trash.
Green Up Day is Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sign up and get green bags at the Morristown Town Clerk’s Office Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
The Green Up Day table is self-explanatory and self-service, so sign yourself in, mark the map showing your routes and pick up your bags. If these hours don’t work, call Brent Teillon at 802-888-4086 to make other arrangements.
Many people start to green up once they get their bags. Just leave the bags along the road, out of the way of traffic.
One mayor change this year is that the large dumpster will not be in the municipal parking lot by the post office. This year’s Green Up Day headquarters tent will be in the Oxbow Riverfront Park parking lot, located at the end of Portland Street past rk Miles’ lumberyard.
Unwanted truck and car tires can be turned in at the cost of $3 per tire. Green bags filled with roadside trash can be brought to that site or it is OK to leave them, along with other trash, along the roadside for town pick up.
Work safely and watch for traffic. Leave any drug paraphernalia like needles and pill bottles where you found them. Instead, report them to 802-793-4950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.