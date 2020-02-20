Three seats on the Morristown Select Board will be up for grabs when voters head to the polls on Town Meeting Day, March 3.
Incumbent Eric Dodge is running for re-election to a three-year term; he is unopposed. Incumbent Judy Bickford is also running for re-election to a two-year term and is being challenged by Ryan Farrell.
The third race is the most hotly contested. Three candidates, Travis Douglass, Gary Nolan and Laura Streets are all running to replace Chris Towne, who resigned from the board in January. Douglass is running for the board for the third year in a row while Nolan and Streets, both currently members of the Morristown Development Review board, are running for the first time. The winner of the three-person race will serve on the board for the remaining two years of Towne’s three-year term.
The News & Citizen caught up with Douglass, Nolan and Streets for a Q&A session ahead of town meeting to give voters a more in-depth look at the three candidates.
Morristown voters can vote in their local elections, and the statewide Vermont primary, at the Morristown municipal offices on Portland Street. The polls will be open on March 3 from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.
Q: How long have you lived in town?
Douglass: Since 2007. I was born at Copley Hospital in 1983 and raised here as a child and young adult. I attended school in Morrisville until the age of 9 when we moved to Johnson.
Nolan: I was born and raised in Jeffersonville. I have worked in Morrisville since 1976 and purchased a house on Harrel Street in 1986 and still reside there.
Streets: 18 years.
Q: What interested you in running for the board?
Douglass: Many of my constituents came to me and expressed their interest to me that I would be a trustworthy new voice on the select board. That I could see the younger view and perhaps bring some of the younger people back into participating in our local government and community.
Nolan: I have been interested for awhile, but felt my previous job would create too much of a conflict. A change in employment and an open board position provided the opportunity.
Streets: After living and working in almost every state in the U.S., I chose Morristown to make my home. I have a clear understanding of why I chose to live here, so five years ago, I became very interested in the local issues and the boards dealing with those issues. I realized how vital it is to have diversified board members who offer varied perspectives in dealing with local issues. Working with both the planning council and development review board has given me an informed foundation, so the next logical step as a concerned resident of Morristown is to hold a seat on the select board.
Q: Are you on/have you ever been on any other volunteer boards?
Douglass: No, I have not been on any boards before this.
Nolan: I have been on the Morristown Development Review Board for 32 years and the chair for 27. I’m a lifetime member or the Morrisville VFW, American Legion member for almost 40 years, Morrisville Rotarian since 1994 and president in 2000/2001. I’m also a former state representative for this district, a member of the Governors Safety Council and law enforcement chair for VAST, and treasurer for VASA to name a few.
Streets: The Morristown Planning Council and Development Review Board — 5 years combined.
Q: What is the town doing well?
Douglass: I see our programs toward the elderly and youth of this community have expanded. Our dedication to our local public library is excellent. We also are taking an interest in our town’s heritage.
Nolan: Look around, we have new and re-purposed buildings in the north end that are increasing the tax base, as well as providing hundreds of jobs. Also, notice the infill in the village and the downtown areas with much needed housing opportunities, along with several small businesses with more on the way that have just received permits. I feel the town is also doing well with keeping our taxes in line, which means keeping costs in line.
Streets: There has been a consolidated effort by the three boards and staff of Morristown to work together to address issues. There is a united effort to create a vibrant and sustainable community, village and town.
Q: What could the town be doing better?
Douglass: I believe a balanced budget with a better mind toward our homeless, business future and roads in general could be more thought out.
Nolan: I believe a more harmonious and thoughtful interaction with the village in regard to the sewer treatment facility is in order. As a member of the DRB, I have seen first hand how the issues at the plant have curtailed some valuable commercial projects in town. This also reflects on our tax base.
Streets: Morristown is in one of three counties in Vermont that is actually showing growth. Managing growth while providing working opportunities and affordable housing for residents will be crucial for our future. Reduce taxes. And we need to be proactive in long-term planning by developing a vision for the town.
Q: Do you think the town ought to re-join the Lamoille County Planning Commission?
Douglass: Only if it is advantageous for our town to do so. It would need to be explored and investigated before I would be able to express an informed opinion on that subject.
Nolan: I feel it would be a good marriage, with the “pre-nups” pointing in the town’s direction. I believe the town is progressing quite nicely in the present situation, however I feel there may be some advantages in the future. Right or wrong, the state gives a lot of weight to the local planning commissions.
Streets: I would be open to any partnership that is financially feasible and creates a productive relationship for the residents of Morristown.
Q: How does the merging of the Lamoille South school district affect the town’s official relationship with the school district?
Douglass: I feel it has definitely clouded issues that were once easy to handle because of the framework we had established. Now that we have this new arrangement we are going to have to adapt and lay new framework so that our relationship can be more clearly defined and what each town’s role is going to be in this new process.
Nolan: I believe the jury is still out on this topic. I don’t feel the present situation has been in effect long enough to reach any defined conclusions.
Streets: Schools are an integral part of any community. The board should continue to monitor and voice concerns or suggestions to the school board.
Q: Morristown has more social service agencies, organizations and individuals than any other town in the Lamoille County region. What role does the town play in facilitating those who help with things like substance use disorder, homelessness, mental health, poverty and others?
Douglass: I would like to say that this issue is a very gray area. We always hesitate to involve our local government in certain things that could be construed as overstepping one’s authority. To clarify that statement, no one wants the town telling them how to live or if they meet our personal standard. I do think it is our duty to assist the homeless. Many people think by having a homeless shelter we are going to open ourselves up to an unruly element in town. What people don’t see is that they are already here. Just hidden from sight because they sleep in basements, alleyways, tents and even under displays at the grocery store. I have made it my business to get to know these people and how they came to be the way they are. Many of them are the same as anyone you would meet. Others I have met almost always have an underlying mental or physical condition that has been self medicated with drugs and alcohol. To these ends I’m saying that we need to continue our involvement in the programs we have. We should also consider a homeless shelter for the winter months. This shelter would need to be properly staffed and paid for. I do not believe the town should have to shoulder the entire burden of a shelter. I do hope we can do something as a town and community to help these people. It is in our own best interest. People that are desperate, cold and starving will do what they must to keep themselves alive.
Nolan: Being the hub of Lamoille County, one would expect many of these agencies to be headquartered here. The town is very generous with providing financial assistance to most, if not all, of these agencies through the town budget. This year’s proposed budget to support these efforts is just south of $114,000.
Streets: These are social issues deeply affecting all communities so we all have a moral obligation to address these issues. Elected town officials are obligated to abide by all federal and state laws. Morristown residents have the opportunity, and we as board members encourage them to express their concerns at any board meeting. Residents also have the opportunity to request town funding for organizations and social service facilities at town meeting each year.
Q: What are the most pressing issues facing Morristown?
Douglass: The most pressing issues facing Morrisville are our roads and infrastructure problems, revolving business that don’t stay and having no opportunities for the younger generations to stay in our town and have a career. These three things make up some of the hardest issues as well. There will not be a simple solution. I do think with teamwork and setting clear goals we can accomplish these things.
Nolan: I feel the school tax issue is one of the most pressing issues. The school commands 85 percent of our property tax money, leaving only 15 percent to operate the town. This mandates that the select board scrounge, save, and possibly cut or curtail necessary functions in order to maintain a budget within a 2-4 percent annual increase, which is in effect level funded.
Streets: Managing the growth and development so that Morristown remains a desirable place to live and a place we can afford to live. We need to address affordable housing, providing power and sewer needs to facilitate business growth while maintaining a Vermont quality of life for our residents.
Q: If elected, do you plan to remain on the DRB as well? If yes, then how will you approach being on both boards, and deal with any possible conflicts that could arise?
Nolan: I do. We have a very diverse and capable board, where the women outnumber the men. All the members have conflicts from time to time. When this takes place, they are very professional in announcing their conflict and recusing themselves from that application. I would expect I would do the very same, and have done so in the past. I checked with the Secretary of State’s office as well as the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and it is perfectly permissible to hold both offices. In a small town such as ours it is almost impossible to hold a public office and not have a conflict at some point in time.
Streets: I feel that it is important for the town to have every board seat filled by a different resident. Community involvement in the local government makes for invested residents and equal representation. The diversity of board members is vital in providing different perspectives on issues affecting the town. So if elected, I would vacate my seat on the DRB.