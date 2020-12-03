The Morristown Fire Department will start 2021 down a truck.
One of the department’s primary firefighting tools is structurally unsound, and its replacement likely won’t be ready until midway into next year.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that the town shouldn’t need to borrow any money to buy the new truck to replace the department’s International tanker, which dates back to the early 1990s and has outlived an expected 20-year lifespan.
“We’ve put it off a couple times to adjust for other things we’ve needed,” said Morristown Fire Department Chief Denny DiGregorio on why the truck hasn’t been replaced yet.
The department wanted to find a way to reuse at least parts of the truck, but an inspection by a specialist earlier this year revealed some serious structural issues. The Morristown Selectboard voted to park the truck for good at its meeting Nov. 16.
“It’s just become unsafe; we’re taking it off the road as a tanker at this time. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt following us,” DiGregorio said.
The department would like to replace the tanker with a brand new one. DiGregorio estimates it will cost around $180,000, far less than other recent purchases. Engine 3, a pumper and rescue truck, cost $300,000, while a new ladder truck cost $650,000.
“We’re not looking to put any bells and whistles on it, just a basic truck to do the job and deliver water to us,” DiGregorio said.
He believes the town can completely fund the purchase using special capital reserve funds set aside for the fire department. Each year Morristown voters are asked to add one cent to the town’s tax rate to raise roughly $64,500 to put into the fund. With another $64,500 to be raised in March at town meeting and what’s in the fund now, there shouldn’t be any need to borrow money.
“It will be used for what it’s for,” DiGregorio said about the reserve fund.
Waiting for the last of that money to be approved in March means the department won’t be able to actually purchase the new truck until after July 1.
Until then, DiGregorio is working on ways to ensure the department can fully cover all calls in town. The department’s tanker/pumper truck, purchased in 2014, will still roll out on calls. For major structure fires, both the old tanker and the new pumper/tanker would typically respond.
“We’ll be calling mutual aid a little faster, relying on them a little more heavily for an extra tanker for the next few months,” DiGregorio said. Having an extra tanker is usually more important outside the village of Morrisville, he added, because there are fewer hydrants in the more rural parts of town.
Morristown likes to replace its fire trucks on a 20-25-year cycle, and DiGregorio said that a new tanker would likely be the last big truck the department would need to replace for a few years. The department’s brush truck, the pickup recognizable by its pink coloring, would then be the oldest vehicle in the fleet. While it is also approaching its 30th birthday it’s in good shape and runs fine, DiGregorio said, and replacement can be pushed out a few more years.
“The brush truck is still doing what it needs to do,” he said. Other than that truck, the department’s oldest vehicle is Engine 1, which was purchased in 2003.
Proposed budget
During the Nov. 16 selectboard meeting DiGregorio also presented the initial budget proposal for his department for next year.
All told, the proposed budget for the department is $379,907, just over $10,000 more than last year.
The Morristown Selectboard is in the midst of reviewing budget proposals from all departments, a process that will take place over the next month.
The biggest jump in the department’s budget is for total fire fighting, which is up $7,000.
That spending includes the cost of new gear, which is only good for roughly 10 years, DiGregorio said. New members also need their own set of gear. A new set of gear costs roughly $3,500, and the department is working toward an annual replacement schedule. Other increases, all relatively small, include training and oxygen tank packs and self-sustained breathing apparatuses.
“We got them all with a grant, and a lot of them are coming due,” to be replaced at the same time, DiGregorio said. Each pack costs roughly $7,500, and he’s trying to stagger replacing those as well. So far, nine of the packs have been replaced, and he’s hoping to replace between four and six more in the proposed budget.
