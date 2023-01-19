Bill Mapes, the head of Morristown’s emergency medical services, wants people to know that his crew is far more than a group of ambulance drivers, an oft-held notion that always makes him bristle.
“We are not simply an agency that takes people to health care. We are health care,” he said. “For a good portion of the population who don’t know who to call or don’t have a provider to turn to, they call us, they know we’re going to come, and within 10 minutes two strangers show up and take care of them.”
Mapes was talking this week at EMS headquarters on Washington Highway as the town was putting the final changes on next year’s operating budget, and he offered a peek inside his department and its role within the overall budget scheme.
The department’s current year budget approved last year is $802,000, and Mapes is proposing an increase to $881,000 for next year.
He points out that the department had 940 calls last year, compared to 801 times the year before.
“So, that right there means the staff if being used more, and the trucks are being used more,” he said, using the industry jargon for an ambulance — they are basically mobile hospitals attached to a heavy-duty Ford or Chevy chassis.
Voters at Town Meeting Day March 7 will be asked to approve a separate $335,000 article for a new ambulance, which Mapes said will replace one with about 135,000 miles on it that the department bought used from a busy Rutland agency in 2019.
Budgeting for emergency medical services can be complicated, because, while more calls mean more expenses, it could also mean more revenue for the department.
Morristown EMS is essentially funded in two ways: from the town budget and from insurance reimbursements.
Mapes breaks this down into two categories: the cost of readiness and the cost of response.
He said readiness costs are the static expenses that allow the department to operate, such as worker wages and benefits, ambulances, fuel and equipment — from the disposable ones like bandages or Narcan injectors to durable goods like EKG monitors or defibrillators.
Unlike other vocations in the first responder universe that get their education and professional development paid for by their department — whether it’s paying for new cops to go to the police academy or footing the bill for firefighters’ certifications — Mapes said EMS crews pay for all their classes and certification on their own dime.
He said that is not a Morristown phenomenon, but one facing emergency medical service departments across the country. He notes that the federal agency that oversees EMS isn’t the Department of Health but the Department of Transportation — a designation hearkening back to when EMS crews were first formed to respond specifically to crashes on America’s highways.
“There are 50 states in the country, and 11 states have deemed EMS an essential service. The other 39 states do not have EMS funded as an essential service,” Mapes said. “Vermont is one of those 39.”
Ready and responsive
Those aforementioned static costs are much easier to anticipate, and can be appropriately folded into the town budget, which this year is likely to increase at least 30 percent, if voters approve it.
The costs of response, meanwhile, are incurred when the crew is on the road and responding to a call for service, and the EMS department anticipates as much as a quarter of its overall revenue coming from insurance reimbursements.
This makes budgeting for the department tricky, because while it’s relatively easy to anticipate how much it costs to run the department annually, it’s difficult to determine how much of those costs will be paid by property taxes and how much from reimbursement.
For the 2021-22 fiscal year, the department projected roughly $209,000 in billable revenue but collected $350,000, which has a direct effect on how much the department needed from the town budget.
“It keeps the taxpayer burden lower,” Mapes said, adding insurance reimbursements “unburden the taxpayer” of about 30 percent of the department’s operating costs.
One of the reasons it is difficult to accurately anticipate that roughly 30 percent of revenue is because health insurers reimburse at different rates.
Mapes said Medicaid, for instance, will reimburse the department at the same rate whether a paramedic uses a normal intravenous catheter that costs $2.30 or if a patient is in critical condition and the paramedic has to insert an intraosseous line, which drills right into the bone so an infusion can be administered into the bone marrow. Those types of disposable needles cost $160 apiece.
“Some insurances are better than others,” Mapes said.
The other reason insurance reimbursements are a moving revenue target is because EMS crews often don’t end up performing any emergency medical procedures.
The Morristown crew was toned out 940 times last year. But of those callouts, only 645 patients were treated and transported in the ambulance. The other 295 calls were not reimbursable because no patient care was administered.
Mapes ticked off some examples: “Those would be lift assists, which are a necessary part of our day; fire standbys; motor vehicle crashes where we get dispatched and nobody’s injured; and good intent calls where people call because they think somebody needs the ambulance, and we get there and they’re OK.”
He said the industry standard is roughly a 70/30 split, where EMS crews can get reimbursed for 70 percent of their calls. That’s almost exactly the breakdown in Morristown’s call volume last year.
“When you go above 30 percent, you really start eating into that cost of readiness,” Mapes said.
Help isn’t free
Of those 645 times Morristown transported patients somewhere, Copley Hospital was the destination 635 times, which is unsurprising seeing as the ambulance garage is right across the street from Copley. When the ambulance wasn’t headed to the hometown hospital, the crew transported patients to the University of Vermont Medical Center (six trips), Central Vermont Medical Center (two trips) and a helicopter landing zone (twice).
Roughly 80 percent of the time EMS was toned out, the crew stayed in Morristown, but they also responded — often multiple times — to 12 other area towns, as far away as Walden and Woodbury.
Here are the top seven out-of-town destinations last year, with the number of calls to each town:
- Elmore: 40
- Johnson: 29
- Hyde Park: 28
- Stowe: 28
- Wolcott: 26
- Eden: 13
- Hardwick: 13
For most of last year’s patient transports, there was a paramedic on board 81 percent of the time, a statistic Mapes is proud of — of the department’s 18 full- and part-time crew, six of them are certified paramedics.
Essentially, there are three levels of emergency medical service responders, each with compounding levels of expertise.
An emergency medical technician, or EMT, provides basic life support, and can perform CPR and apply bandages. An Advanced EMT can do that and perform duties involving intravenous needles and tubes and has access to a formulary of drugs to administer to patients.
The highest level is a paramedic, who can do all that and more — think higher tech equipment use, intubations and access to a greater variety of life-saving drugs.
Having a paramedic on staff can be a boon to neighboring agencies, too.
In an emergency, every second counts in being able to save a person’s life. And when it comes to funding an EMS service, every penny counts, which is why Mapes wants to start asking other agencies to foot some of the bill when Morristown sends one of its ambulances to their coverage area.
Emergency service workers, whether they be EMTs, firefighters or backcountry rescuers, all provide mutual aid for each other, and there’s an expectation help will come from the outside if the dedicated local crew can’t make the scene. However, while other assisting agencies have sent out bills to the hometown agency when they visit, Morristown has remained opposed to billing for EMS runs.
That is, until this week. The selectboard on Monday unanimously agreed to start billing out roughly $250 for paramedic intercepts — those times when Morristown sends a paramedic to wherever another agency’s crews are and hop on their ambulance and administer higher-level care than that agency can do at that moment.
According to Mapes, Morristown EMS provided 39 paramedic intercepts last year. If it had billed for those assists, it would have received an extra $10,000, approximately. That’s not a huge chunk in the overall budget, but it’s still that much money that don’t have to be borne by property taxes.
“We’re happy to do them. It's important that we do them and it’s certainly important for the patient that we do them,” Mapes said. “But not being reimbursed for that goes back to what? The cost of readiness.”
Note: A story last week erroneously reported the number of patient transports as the total number of callouts.
