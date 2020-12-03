Morristown has a dog park.
Visitors and their dogs can enjoy the park, which is next to the playground at the intersection of Park Street and Copley Avenue, from sunrise to sunset.
To use the park, dogs must be over four months of age, licensed, vaccinated and spayed/neutered, not have a contagious disease or a history of violence.
After over a year of planning, Peoples Academy Middle School student Malia Haskins opened the park at a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 4.
Haskins first got the idea in elementary school when the student council did a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for North Country Animal League.
At the time her older brother was playing soccer in Waterbury and there was a dog park next to the soccer fields. Her family would often bring their dog to play at the park while her brother was at soccer practice.
She wanted to create a dog park in her own community and in spring 2019, at age 11, she formed a dog park committee as a subcommittee of Morristown Parks and Recreation.
The committee researched various locations in town before
receiving permission from the Morristown Selectboard to use the piece of land that formerly housed the ice-skating rink before it was moved to the Oxbow Park.
They partnered with Rocktoberfest in fall 2019 and hosted a dog parade called Who Let the Dogs Out to gain awareness for the future park and help raise funds for doggie play structures.
Finally, they received funding for the project from the Alexander Hamilton Copley Trust Fund.
Fencing was installed in late fall just in time for the opening ceremony and next summer the committee plans to finish the project by installing doggie play structures, composting waste systems, and a water spicket.
To make a donation or for a complete list of permitted and prohibited activities at the park, go to morristownvt.myrec.com.
